Dave Portnoy predicts Taylor Swift and 'meathead' Travis Kelce might name kids after Patrick Mahomes

Dave Portnoy, the founder and president of Barstool Sports, has not one but two major predictions for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. First, he believes that they will be engaged within the year. Second, he believes the pair might name their children after Patrick Mahomes.

"They'll probably name [a son] after Mahomes. That wouldn't shock me," Portnoy said on Call Her Daddy podcast.

A co-host of Portnoy's said that Swift has more class than that, to which Portnoy replied:

"I mean Travis is a meathead, she's into the whole meathead thing... Everything she's doing she hasn't done before."

Portnoy is a Swiftie and he's not shy about it. He and Alex Cooper joked that the couple might also name a daughter Aimee, in reference to a recent song speculated to be about the longstanding feud between Kim Kardashian and Swift.

Whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift are going to tie the knot or get engaged any time soon remains to be seen, but the Barstool boss certainly believes they will.

Dave Portnoy believes Taylor Swift knows who he is

Not many people are aware of who Dave Portnoy is. Barstool is one of the biggest media companies out there, and he's the one who started it all and leads it. He's very prominent on social media. Even still, Taylor Swift is levels above that in fame.

Dave Portnoy is a big fan of Taylor Swift

"I know she's seen videos I've made defending her," Portnoy said. "And "Travis Kelce runs in circles that aren't too different from some of my circles."

Portnoy's most famous video in defense of Swift came at the expense of Kim Kardashian, where he tried to get her to stop attempting to be friends with the singer:

"We all remember what you did with Kanye when you edited the footage and tried to make Taylor seem like a crazy liar. Taylor when into hiding for basically a year because of these s**mbags, so stop. We don't want any part of you."

If Swift has seen his videos, then she's seen a big fan who will go to great lengths to defend her. Whether or not that means she will go along with Portnoy's stated marriage timeline remains to be seen.

