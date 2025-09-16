Dave Portnoy predicts Taylor Swift track Travis Kelce’s fiancée could belt out if she lands Super Bowl halftime stage

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy thinks Taylor Swift might sing “So High School,&quot; the same song Travis Kelce loves, if she performs at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show. Portnoy added she may also go with fun, upbeat songs from her new album, &quot;The Life of a Showgirl,&quot; which comes out on October 3.At the One Bite Pizza Festival, Portnoy said:“Does Taylor Swift need the Super Bowl? No. The Super Bowl needs Taylor Swift.”NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked directly about Taylor Swift headlining the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show during an interview on the TODAY Show on September 3.When asked, he smiled and said:“It’s a maybe,” and added, “We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent.”The final decision is up to Jay-Z and Roc Nation, who produce the halftime show.Goodell said:“I’m waiting on my friend Jay-Z to help me with that one.”Super Bowl 60 will take place on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.When Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on August 26, Dave Portnoy jumped on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:“FORGET EVERYTHING TAYLOR IS ENGAGED.”Later, he posted a video saying he was just out walking the kids when the news hit, and it completely changed his day. He said:“Taylor Swift engaged. Mother gets engaged. So happy for her. She deserves the world. And love wins.”Before signing off, he even took a jab at Kanye West, saying how the pop icon won in life.Travis Kelce’s fiancée Taylor Swift hinted at performing at Super Bowl 60On Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Taylor Swift joked that she talks about her sourdough obsession “60% of the time.”Turns out, that number to Super Bowl 60, which will be held at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, and their mascot just happens to be Sourdough Sam.She also kept bringing up the number 47, which was the exact number of her Eras Tour show at Levi’s Stadium.