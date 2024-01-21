NFL
  Dave Portnoy unleashes on Jordan Love as Packers QB's 2 INTs cost franchise Divisional Round game - "He puked all over himself"

Dave Portnoy unleashes on Jordan Love as Packers QB's 2 INTs cost franchise Divisional Round game - "He puked all over himself"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jan 21, 2024 05:21 GMT
Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy was unhappy with Jordan Love
Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy was unhappy with Jordan Love's Divisional Round performance

Jordan Love has arguably been one of the biggest overachievers of the 2023 season.

When the Green Bay Packers anointed him the successor to Aaron Rodgers, expectations were low. He had a very young squad around him, and the team's divisional rivals were thought to be too much for them to overcome, as evidenced by their 3-6 start.

Something magical happened, though. The Packers went 6-2 and used superior quotient to sneak themselves into the playoffs as the seventh seed.

They shocked fans by leading big at former coach Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys en route a 48-32 win, leading many to believe that a Cinderella run was on the way.

Unfortunately, it ended on Saturday night in a 24-21 Divisional Round loss to the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers. Love was picked off twice by linebacker Dre Greenlaw, including this game-clincher with under a minute left:

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy could not hide his dismay after the game:

"I retract everything I said about Jordan Love. He puked all over himself down the stretch. Total choke job"

