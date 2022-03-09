"My gift is about to be dope AF" - David Bakhtiari elated over Aaron Rodgers staying at Green Bay

Well, it's finally official. Aaron Rodgers will remain the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers for what is expected to be the remainder of his NFL career. He has come to terms with the organization on a four-year, $200 million deal which makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. 💰 💰 💰

This was exciting news not only for fans but for Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari. Rodgers recently officiated Bakhtiari's wedding. With the news of the star quarterback's new contract, Bakhtiari had one thing in mind. He wrote on Twitter:

"My gift is about to be dope AF @AaronRodgers12. Please ask him for me @PatMcAfeeShow and @OfficialAJHawk. I’ll be on my honeymoon and out of the country. Thanks in advance to all parties."

Of course, Bakhtiari's comments are in jest, but the overwhelming sentiment is that of elation as the Packers have their franchise quarterback and are ready to chase that elusive Super Bowl that has continued to evade the team since 2010.

Will the Green Bay Packers win the Super Bowl in 2022 with Aaron Rodgers locked up?

The Green Bay Packers were perhaps a play or two away from a trip to the NFC Championship game, but they lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the 2021-2022 playoffs.

For Aaron Rodgers, the game served as an outlier as it was one of his worst performances. He finished the game by going 20 of 29 for 225 yards but with no touchdowns (or interceptions).

Now that the franchise quarterback has re-signed with the only organization he has known since being drafted in 2005, the team can play football without the distractions of last season, of which there were plenty.

First, there were the comments from the All-Pro quarterback, which were seemingly misleading as he stated he was "immunized" when asked by a reporter if he had taken the COVID-19 vaccine. He later contracted the virus and was forced to miss a crucial game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL world was shocked as they believed that the franchise signal-caller was vaccinated based on his comments.

There was then an issue with his toe that many called COVID toe. The four-time NFL MVP went as far as to show the world his toe to prove that it was fractured and not a case of "COVID toe."

Aaron Rodgers really showed his foot during his news conference "I have a fractured toe."Aaron Rodgers really showed his foot during his news conference "I have a fractured toe." Aaron Rodgers really showed his foot during his news conference 😅 https://t.co/9vc3v9l22z

The entire 2021-2022 season was played under a cloud as the 2021 NFL MVP made comments about wanting more involvement in personnel decisions in the prior offseason.

As the season continued, the relationship between the former Super Bowl-winner and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst improved, setting up the quarterback's return to the team next year.

Without the many distractions from last season and the return of their franchise quarterback along with star receiver Davante Adams (who was given the franchise tag), the Packers are all set to challenge for and win the Super Bowl.

