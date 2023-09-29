David Bakhtiari injury update: Impact of LT’s injury on Jordan Love for Fantasy Football

On Thursday, David Bakhtiari was placed on the injured reserve by the Green Bay Packers, meaning that he'll be out for at least the next four games. It's another one on the long list of injuries he has suffered in recent years, with NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport stating that he might be out for the whole season.

The left tackle, who's 31 and has been in the league since 2013, has been suffering from injuries for a long time now. According to Rapoport's report, he could miss the rest of the season as he tries to nurse his knee problem.

When will David Bakhtiari return?

The early he can comeback is in Week 9, when the Green Bay Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams. He's obliged to miss at least four games, which include the Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions, plus games against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncos and the Minnesota Vikings.

Also included on the package is an extra week to recover, since the Green Bay Packers won't play in Week 6 due to the bye week.

If Bakhtiari is unable to return after such a long period of time, perhaps the best thing for both the player and the franchise would be to sit him for the year. He's already on the wrong side of the '30s, and the injuries piled up recently for him. There's no point in risking.

Impact of David Bakhtiari’s injury on Jordan Love’s Fantasy Football projection

Jordan Love's production is far from being impressive at this point, with the quarterback just barely completing half of his passes. If he loses his star left tackle for the year, starting him would be ludicrous.

The Packers' offense is far from being good. The protection isn't good, and the wide receiver group is subpar. Love is still developing after spending three years on the bench.

One of the worst quarterbacks in fantasy football could see his stock drop down even more. It's not a smart bet if you have Jordan Love as your current starter, but he's going to drop into QB25 zone if David Bakhtiari is indeed out for the season.