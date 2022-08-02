"Anyone in Green Bay do Henna Tattoos?" - David Bakhtiari takes a swipe at Aaron Rodgers over his new ink

David Bakhtiari and Aaron Rodgers have been teammates at the Green Bay Packers since Bakhtiari was drafted by the team in the 2013 NFL Draft. Given their longtime status as teammates, the offensive tackle joked about Rodgers' tattoo.

Bakhtiari took to social media to inquire if anyone in Green Bay could do Henna tattoos, writing:

"Anyone in Green Bay do Henna Tattoos?? Looking to get something like this on my forearm."

David Bakhtiari @DavidBakhtiari Anyone in Green Bay do Henna Tattoos?? Looking to get something like this on my forearm:

Last weekend, the Packers quarterback told the media that only a student of astrology would understand his tattoo:

“If you’re not a student of astrology, there’s gonna be some weird things in there.”

The features of his tattoo comprise two lions staring at one another, a human eye, and some line-work that might be difficult to explain. He unveiled his first "deep and meaningful" tattoo last month, posting it on Instagram. In that post, the 10-time Pro Bowler stated:

“There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day. For now, just thankful for @balazsbercsenyi and his patience and artistry.”

The tattoo could also be linked to his rumored new girlfriend Blu, who goes to the same tattoo artist as the quarterback.

Rodgers is entering his 18th season with the Packers and his 15th as the team's franchise quarterback. He also enters the season as the reigning MVP, winning it in back-to-back seasons. Last season, he threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.

This offseason for the 38-year-old has been one to remember as he arrived at training camp looking like actor Nicolas Cage's character Cameron Poe from the 1994 film Con Air. He also split from his fiancée and actress Shailene Woodley this offseason.

David Bakhtiari and Aaron Rodgers as teammates

Green Bay Packers v Oakland Raiders

Bakhtiari has been protecting the blind side of the four-time All-Pro quarterback since 2013. The left tackle has been one of the best at his position since entering the league. He's a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro, starting 119 games in his nine-year NFL career.

Bakhtiari started just one game for Green Bay last season as he suffered from the damage he took to his knee in 2020.

