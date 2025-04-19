David Bakhtiari mocks Aaron Rodgers after 4x MVP QB's comments on future in Pittsburgh

Former Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari trolled Aaron Rodgers for the quarterback's recent comments about his future in the NFL. The four-time MVP hinted that he could retire this offseason, amid being offered a contract by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Bakhtiari couldn't help but take a cheeky dig at Rodgers.

Fantasy Points CEO Scott Barrett posted a hilarious scene from the movie "Grandma's Boy" where "Mr. Cheezle" talked about a spiritual dream, and likened the character to Rodgers. Bakhtiari quote-tweeted it and appeared to agree with Barrett.

"Probably. @AaronRodgers12," Bakhtiari tweeted on Saturday.

Rodgers has been stalling on signing his contract offer from the Steelers. However, in doing so, Bakhtiari found a way to mock his former teammate.

The Packers drafted Bakhtiari in the fourth round in 2013, and he was a key player for the franchise for 11 seasons. He played alongside Rodgers until the QB was traded to the New York Jets in 2023.

Green Bay released Bakhtiari in March 2024 after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the previous campaign. While the three-time Pro Bowl OT has not announced his retirement from the NFL and has indicated that he wants to continue playing football, Bakhtiari did not find a team last season.

Aaron Rodgers hinted at retiring amid being offered contract by Pittsburgh Steelers

Former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Imagn

When Aaron Rodgers appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday, he said that he had spoken to Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. However, the 41-year-old also hinted at potentially retiring this offseason.

“I'm open to anything and attached to nothing," Rodgers said. "So, yeah, retirement still could be a possibility — but right now my focus is, has been, and will continue to be on my personal life.”

The Steelers have reportedly made Rodgers a contract offer, but the veteran QB is taking his time in committing to the franchise. Nonetheless, reports suggest that Rodgers is expected to make a decision soon, with the NFL draft less than a week away.

