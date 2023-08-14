Ever since he left the Green Bay Packers for East Rutherford, Aaron Rodgers has seemingly been public enemy number one for David Bakhtiari. The feud between the two began on social media, when the New York Jet photographed himself at a gym in California with a callout of his former protector. Bakhtiari retorted that he was too busy working out, which Rodgers doubted.

Now, as the preseason finally gets underway, those two players will surely lay their enmity to rest and focus on helping their respective teams. Unfortunately, one side has still decided to make jokes at the other's expense.

David Bakhtiari pokes fun at Jets QB discussing Packers' RPO offense

On the latest edition of their notes from preseason camp, ESPN insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler interviewed various players from 15 different teams. David Bakhtiari was one of them, and he had plenty to say.

One question he was asked about was the change to the Green Bay Packers, offensive scheme. Throughout camp, Fowler noted that the Packers were more comfortable using run-pass options than before.

When asked why, Bakhtiari claimed that it was because new starter Jordan Love was more mobile than Aaron Rodgers:

"Because Aaron is slow as s---. Now we actually have an athletic quarterback who can move around."

David Bakhtiari enjoying 2023 preseason camp as he continues recovery from surgeries

Speaking of the preseason, David Bakhtiari has been very jovial in camp lately. Ever since he tore his ACL in 2020, he has been less effective, but the Packers have been giving him plenty of rest as he looks to return to form.

He likes this arrangement, calling it "the f---ing best camp I've ever had," and likening himself to "a Lamborghini":

"Only pull him out on Sundays. Just give me enough I need to get the engine running, make sure everything is fine, take her on the freeway a little bit and then put her back in the garage."

But he also made it clear that he would like to be on the field more often than he is allowed to:

"I'd like to let it loose and be with the fellas constantly. It's best for the club and myself to get me ready for game days. That supersedes what I feel that I want."

The Packers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 36-19 this past Saturday, but Bakhtiari did not play. Whether he suits up against the New England Patriots is still unclear.