David Bakhtiari weighes in as Aaron Rodgers shares snippets of his workout session with Steelers WRs in Malibu

Aaron Rodgers signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers late this offseason after being released by the New York Jets. However, it appears as though he is getting comfortable and gaining some chemistry with his new teammates.

On July 2, Rodgers posted a photo on the social media platform Instagram, which showed him and members of the Steelers' offensive unit training together in Malibu. Earlier in the week on the "Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers confirmed that some members of the Steelers would be coming out to train with him in the state of Hawaii.

"I know coming out to Malibu might not be that high on everybody’s list... But we do have some guys coming out next week. So it’ll be fun to spend a little time with them." Rodgers said on the show.

In response to Rodgers' photo, David Bakhtiari, the longtime Green Bay Packers offensive lineman and good friend of Aaron Rodgers, commented on the social media release. Bakhtiari joked around by outlining how he was not fortunate enough to have made the group picture that was featured on the profile.

"Damn. Almost made the photo op. Must've cut me out..." Bakhtiari replied to Rodgers.

Instagram - Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers and Bakhtiari became good friends from their time in Green Bay, and it appears as though both individuals are still training together in Malibu despite no longer being teammates.

At the current moment, Bakhtiari is a free agent after being released by the Packers due to various lingering injuries.

What will the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense look like next year?

Despite Rodgers and his fellow teammates training together in Hawaii, it remains to be seen how the unit will perform in 2025. On one hand, the offense is extremely talented and has stars all around the field in Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Kaleb Johnson, Jonnu Smith, and Pat Freiermuth.

On the other hand, four of the five names listed above are new to the team this year, something that could result in less of a connection, and some people will still be learning the system by the time the 2025 campaign opens.

As a result, despite the training trip to Hawaii, the Pittsburgh Steelers will likely remain one of the stories of the offseason this year.

