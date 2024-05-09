Tom Brady headlined The Greatest Roast of All Time on Netflix. Comedians, celebrities, and former NFL players made up the panel that took their turns at the podium to roast the legendary quarterback.

Many topics were covered in roasting Brady, including his divorce from Gisele Bundchen and the various cheating scandals surrounding the New England Patriots. While this is what he signed up for when he agreed to do it, he took a beating for the duration of the three-hour live special.

Soccer icon David Beckham appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live as a recent guest following the roast. He admitted reaching out to Tom Brady to make sure he was in good spirits after being on the receiving end of the roast.

"The whole concept is quite funny, it was very funny," Beckham said. "But I know Tom well, and I must admit, I did fire him a message just to check if he was OK. He's more than OK, but yeah, it was hard to watch."

Beckham explained that while he appreciates the concept of a roast and enjoys watching them, he would have no interest in being in Tom Brady's seat for a future event.

He apparently found it hard enough to watch his friend get destroyed by the panel, but the New England Patriots icon took most of it in stride, except for a joke that Jeff Ross made about Robert Kraft.

What did Jeff Ross say that offended Tom Brady at the roast?

Jeff Ross roasts Tom Brady

Jeff Ross has earned his nickname "Roastmaster General" for his popular reputation at major roast events. He was a part of the panel for The Greatest Roast of All Time on Netflix and was the first one to the podium to roast.

After paying his respects to Tom Brady, he recalled how the quarterback was drafted by the New England Patriots. The quarterback apparently told owner Robert Kraft that he made a great decision by drafting him. Ross followed up with a nasty punchline, saying that Brady then offered Kraft a massage.

As per Vanity Fair, Kraft was previously involved in a criminal investigation for soliciting a prostitute at a massage parlor but was never actually charged with the offense.

For the one and only time all night long, Brady got out of his seat and told old Ross, "Don't say that s**t again." He was seemingly fine with being the target of the roast, but quickly put an end to the shot aimed at Kraft.

