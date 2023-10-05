It's no secret that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his "friend" Taylor Swift have made headlines over the last few weeks as their friendship has gripped the NFL.

With both in the spotlight more than ever, several high-profile celebrities have given their thoughts on the pair's "friendship," including former Manchester United star David Beckham.

While there has been no official word that Kelce and Swift are dating, Beckham said:

"Taylor is an amazing talent and she’s an amazing person, and she deserves to be happy. Whatever she does and whoever she’s with, as long as she’s happy, that’s the most important thing."

One NFL fan commented and asked if U.S. President Joe Biden had been asked about the pair.

"Have they asked joe biden his thoughts yet?"

Others gave their thoughts on Beckham's comments.

So, it appears that fans aren't exactly sure why Beckham gave his thoughts on Kelce and Swift, but it's another celebrity added to the list.

Travis Kelce and Chiefs undefeated with Taylor Swift

Since Swift entered the NFL world, the Chiefs are 2-0 with her watching in the stands. Now, make of that what you will, but one thing is for sure, with Swift in attendance, there are more eyeballs on Chiefs games than ever before. Not to mention the increased Kelce jersey sales and the millions of social media followers he has gained.

With wins over the Chicago Bears and the New York Jets with Swift in the stands, the Chiefs (if they weren't already) have become a must-watch for millions of fans.

Not because of the style of football they play, but simply due to Taylor Swift being at the games to watch Travis Kelce.

With the Chiefs traveling to U.S. Bank Stadium to face the Minnesota Vikings, many are wondering if Swift will be in attendance to watch Kelce strut his stuff.

Either way, the Kelce/Swift-Mania has gripped the NFL, and it shows no signs of slowing down.