Travis Kelce playing in a Super Bowl isn’t new. He’s been there three times and won twice alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Therefore, going to the big game after clinching another AFC championship is routine for the All-Pro tight end.

This time, Kelce has attracted unprecedented attention because of his relationship with Taylor Swift. The NFL unexpectedly opened a new demographic of fans interested in the game as the 12-time Grammy Award winner started showing up during Kansas City Chiefs games.

What started as an attempt from Kelce to invite Swift to one of his games after her concert at Arrowhead Stadium has turned into a power couple who benefitted both worlds. Swifties gained a better understanding of the sport while some football fans started paying attention to her discography.

However, some NFL followers still cannot stand Taylor Swift attending football games, especially the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. They’re fed up with the excessive footage of Swift reacting to every Travis Kelce catch or touchdown.

For those who don’t like this dynamic, former late-night talk show host David Letterman has a simple message: shut up.

The iconic media personality who has interviewed the popstar several times on “The Late Show” spoke about the relationship with producer Barbara Gaines and Paul Shaffer:

“This is such a lovely thing. Shut up! It’s good for the footballers. It’s good for Taylor Swift. And it’s something positive and happy for the world.”

Someone working behind the camera also corrected Letterman for comically mentioning actor Kelsey Grammer instead of Travis Kelce. Here’s the clip wherein Letterman expressed his support for the power couple:

With Kelce and Swift finding love, the NFL found extra revenue from this high-profile relationship.

The Apex Marketing Group estimates that Swift’s association with Kelce pulled in an estimated brand value of $331.5 million. The company came up with that amount by tracking every mention of the Chiefs or the NFL with Swift.

Will Taylor Swift make it in time to watch Travis Kelce in Super Bowl LVIII?

The Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be held on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. However, one day prior, Taylor Swift will be in Tokyo, Japan, for the fourth day of the Japan leg of her Eras Tour.

Luckily, Las Vegas is 17 hours behind Tokyo, and she can catch up with some sleep on her private jet before landing in the United States and watch Travis Kelce compete for a third Super Bowl title in five seasons.