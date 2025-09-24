David Montgomery draws parallels between Amon-Ra St. Brown and Falcons' Darnell Mooney

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been an instrumental component of the Detroit Lions' resurgence, having made three consecutive Pro Bowls and been named a first-team All-Pro since his sophomore season. And one of his teammates has a deft comparison for him.On Wednesday, David Montgomery visited the eponymous podcast that the wide receiver co-hosts with his brother (and fellow player) Equanimeous. The running back said about St. Brown's receiving skills:&quot;No glaze. (He) got the most perfect timing and nicest routes I've ever seen. Outside of (him)... the top two (wide receivers) I've ever seen with my own two eyes are Allen Robinson (II) and Darnell Mooney. But I see (his), I ain't ever seen nothing like it.&quot;St. Brown, Montgomery, and Jahmyr Gibbs all made history during Monday night's game at the Baltimore Ravens. The trio each scored a touchdown for the tenth time, the most by a trio in league history. The two running backs also had a rushing touchdown each for the 11th time, also a league record.One of said rushing touchdowns was a trick play that saw quarterback Jared Goff hand off to St. Brown, who then pitched it to Gibbs:During the post-game interview, St. Brown revealed that the team had been rehearsing the play for quite some time:&quot;Funny story. Gibbs in the meeting room this week, he said, 'we have that play up every week and we never call it'. I said, 'Just because you said that, we're calling it this week.'&quot;Dan Campbell discusses entrusting Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff with crucial fourth-down conversionArguably, however, Amon-Ra St. Brown's most important play in said game might not have been his touchdown catch in the third quarter. Rather, it would be this 4th-and-2 conversion from Jared Goff just after the two-minute warning:That play led to a David Montgomery touchdown that all but sealed the game, as the Ravens could not secure the onside kick after answering that play with a touchdown. After the game, Dan Campbell was asked about entrusting his quarterback and top wideout with such an important moment.He said:&quot;I got a tremendous amount of trust for those guys, and that's been built up now (for) five years. And that helps. ...It felt like that was the right call, and it's those guys, those players. They're going to make this stuff come to life, and they've earned that trust. ....It's really unbelievable.&quot;St. Brown and the Lions next host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the second of a three-game stretch against the AFC North. Kickoff is at 1 pm on Fox.