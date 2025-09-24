  • home icon
  • NFL
  • David Montgomery draws parallels between Amon-Ra St. Brown and Falcons' Darnell Mooney

David Montgomery draws parallels between Amon-Ra St. Brown and Falcons' Darnell Mooney

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 24, 2025 23:54 GMT
David Montgomery compares Amon-Ra St. Brown to Darnell Mooney - via Getty-CMS
David Montgomery compares Amon-Ra St. Brown to Darnell Mooney - via Getty-CMS

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been an instrumental component of the Detroit Lions' resurgence, having made three consecutive Pro Bowls and been named a first-team All-Pro since his sophomore season. And one of his teammates has a deft comparison for him.

Ad

On Wednesday, David Montgomery visited the eponymous podcast that the wide receiver co-hosts with his brother (and fellow player) Equanimeous. The running back said about St. Brown's receiving skills:

"No glaze. (He) got the most perfect timing and nicest routes I've ever seen. Outside of (him)... the top two (wide receivers) I've ever seen with my own two eyes are Allen Robinson (II) and Darnell Mooney. But I see (his), I ain't ever seen nothing like it."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

St. Brown, Montgomery, and Jahmyr Gibbs all made history during Monday night's game at the Baltimore Ravens. The trio each scored a touchdown for the tenth time, the most by a trio in league history. The two running backs also had a rushing touchdown each for the 11th time, also a league record.

One of said rushing touchdowns was a trick play that saw quarterback Jared Goff hand off to St. Brown, who then pitched it to Gibbs:

Ad
Ad

During the post-game interview, St. Brown revealed that the team had been rehearsing the play for quite some time:

"Funny story. Gibbs in the meeting room this week, he said, 'we have that play up every week and we never call it'. I said, 'Just because you said that, we're calling it this week.'"

Dan Campbell discusses entrusting Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff with crucial fourth-down conversion

Arguably, however, Amon-Ra St. Brown's most important play in said game might not have been his touchdown catch in the third quarter. Rather, it would be this 4th-and-2 conversion from Jared Goff just after the two-minute warning:

Ad
Ad

That play led to a David Montgomery touchdown that all but sealed the game, as the Ravens could not secure the onside kick after answering that play with a touchdown. After the game, Dan Campbell was asked about entrusting his quarterback and top wideout with such an important moment.

He said:

"I got a tremendous amount of trust for those guys, and that's been built up now (for) five years. And that helps. ...It felt like that was the right call, and it's those guys, those players. They're going to make this stuff come to life, and they've earned that trust. ....It's really unbelievable."
Ad

St. Brown and the Lions next host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the second of a three-game stretch against the AFC North. Kickoff is at 1 pm on Fox.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications