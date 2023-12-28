David Montgomery injury update: Latest on Lions RB for Week 17 Fantasy Football

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery missed nearly half of Week 16 due to an injury.

He left the game after suffering an injury during the second quarter, so what is his status for Week 17?

David Montgomery's injury update

David Montgomery didn't play in the second half of Week 16

Montgomery left the game after a collision following a run early in the second quarter. Although he briefly returned in the fourth quarter, he didn't receive additional touches.

Despite the injury, Montgomery is not listed on the Week 17 injury report and has fully participated in practice leading up to the Lions' game against the Dallas Cowboys.

What happened to David Montgomery?

David Montgomery suffered an injury after he was hit hard by two Minnesota Vikings defenders early in the second quarter.

Montgomery was kept out of the game but it does seem precautionary given the fact that the running back isn't even on the injury report ahead of Week 17.

Even with the injury, Montgomery had 17 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown.

When will David Montgomery return?

David Montgomery will be playing on Saturday when the Detroit Lions go on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings.

Montgomery has formed a great tandem with rookie first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs, which has impressed quarterback Jared Goff.

"They're both starting backs in this league for really any team," said quarterback Jared Goff. "To have them both on the same team, to have them both be able to complement each other so well, it makes us dangerous... They're able to rotate in and out. When you can do that, it's hard on defenses. Those two guys are special. We're lucky to have them."

This season, David Montgomery has rushed for 910 yards on 195 carries and 11 touchdowns in 12 games. He's also added 117 receiving yards on 16 receptions.

Montgomery did miss Detroit's Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a left thigh bruise. He then missed two more games in Week 7 and 8 after suffering a rib injury during the Lions Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.