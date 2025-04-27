Shedeur Sanders is going to a Cleveland Brown, having been selected 144th overall on Saturday after one of the most embarrassing slides in Draft history. And one of his future teammates has nothing but words of encouragement for him.

Ad

One-time Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku took to Instagram Stories to post this message:

"Let em all hate fam u kno what u got in u!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Davis Njoku's post-Draft message to Shedeur Sanders

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

During his Draft party, Sanders addressed his slide:

Ad

Trending

“We all didn’t expect this of course, but I feel like with God, anything (is) possible. I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All this is fuel to the fire. And under no circumstance we all know this shouldn’t have happened. But we understand we (are) on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow’s a day. We’re gonna be happy regardless. Legendary.”

Ad

Ad

Making sense of Browns' Shedeur Sanders gamble

For over five months, the topic of where Shedeur Sanders would land in the Draft had been a very hot topic. Initial projections had him going to either the New York Giants or Las Vegas Raiders - both big-money franchises in major markets, each with a clout befitting of a viral superstar in the making.

Then, it pivoted towards him becoming a Brown or Pittsburgh Steeler, and he did become the former - just not in the way analysts had hoped. And for Cleveland.com's Dan Labbe, the drafting of Deion Sanders' son feels like the conclusion of a "scattershot" outing that has left more questions than answers for general manager Andrew Berry:

Ad

"Picking Sanders made this draft feel more like a series of dart throws than creating a path forward for a franchise lost in the wilderness of the post-Deshaun Watson trade.

"The Browns invited a level of chaos they might not have needed for a quarterback who, for some reason, NFL teams, including the Browns, weren’t interested in adding. They left this draft still searching for solutions on their roster at wide receiver, safety and edge rusher — and probably still quarterback."

Still, he posits that Sanders could prove a decent fit for head coach Kevin Stefanski, who has worked and succeeded with Case Keenum and Jacoby Brissett under center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.