Shedeur Sanders is going to a Cleveland Brown, having been selected 144th overall on Saturday after one of the most embarrassing slides in Draft history. And one of his future teammates has nothing but words of encouragement for him.
One-time Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku took to Instagram Stories to post this message:
"Let em all hate fam u kno what u got in u!!"
During his Draft party, Sanders addressed his slide:
“We all didn’t expect this of course, but I feel like with God, anything (is) possible. I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All this is fuel to the fire. And under no circumstance we all know this shouldn’t have happened. But we understand we (are) on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow’s a day. We’re gonna be happy regardless. Legendary.”
Making sense of Browns' Shedeur Sanders gamble
For over five months, the topic of where Shedeur Sanders would land in the Draft had been a very hot topic. Initial projections had him going to either the New York Giants or Las Vegas Raiders - both big-money franchises in major markets, each with a clout befitting of a viral superstar in the making.
Then, it pivoted towards him becoming a Brown or Pittsburgh Steeler, and he did become the former - just not in the way analysts had hoped. And for Cleveland.com's Dan Labbe, the drafting of Deion Sanders' son feels like the conclusion of a "scattershot" outing that has left more questions than answers for general manager Andrew Berry:
"Picking Sanders made this draft feel more like a series of dart throws than creating a path forward for a franchise lost in the wilderness of the post-Deshaun Watson trade.
"The Browns invited a level of chaos they might not have needed for a quarterback who, for some reason, NFL teams, including the Browns, weren’t interested in adding. They left this draft still searching for solutions on their roster at wide receiver, safety and edge rusher — and probably still quarterback."
Still, he posits that Sanders could prove a decent fit for head coach Kevin Stefanski, who has worked and succeeded with Case Keenum and Jacoby Brissett under center.
