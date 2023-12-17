"David Tepper is a fraud" - Panthers fans rally for owner to sell team following empty stadium during Falcons faceoff

David Tepper's reign with the Carolina Panthers has been horrible, to say the least. They've been the worst team in professional sports since Tepper bought the franchise, and his tenure has been marked by quick firings, bad decisions and an unbelievable amount of losing. That seems to have come to a head today, as the Panthers can't get anyone in the stands despite tickets being sold for less than $1.

Bank of America Stadium was pretty much empty before kickoff, as fans have decided that the weather today was not worth braving to watch the NFL's worst team struggle yet again. Even Atlanta Falcons fans aren't interested in the opportunity.

This has NFL fans ripping the owner, calling for him to sell. He's been one of the worst owners since taking over, and things don't appear to be trending in the right direction.

David Tepper bought the team after the 2018 season in which Jerry Richardson was forced to sell due to racism and sexual harassment issues. It has not been a good tenure since then.

David Tepper's woes continue to pile up

The incorrect decisions made under David Tepper's rule have left the Panthers a shameful franchise. What was once a contender pretty frequently is now the laughingstock of perhaps all sports.

The team began his tenure by firing Ron Rivera and then bringing in Matt Rhule. They then decided to cut franchise icon Cam Newton with a year remaining on the contract.

David Tepper has ruined the Panthers

They cycled through QBs trying to replace him and none of it worked. They finally fired Rhule and brought in Frank Reich, despite interim coach Steve Wilks being beloved and nearly taking the Panthers to the playoffs.

Reich has since been fired and the entire team constructed, likely with Tepper's guidance, is among the worst in modern NFL history. He's unlikely to sell any time soon, and that means the Panthers are unlikely to get good any time soon, ruining any shot for Bryce Young's NFL future.