Davon Godchaux's wife Chanel Iman announces 'Special Forces' debut 4 days before Saints preseason clash vs Chargers

Davon Godchaux's wife, Chanel Iman, announced her appearance in the reality quasi-military training television show &quot;Special Forces&quot; on social media. The popular American television show has three seasons, and Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, won the third season, which ended earlier this year.In the upcoming fourth season, Iman will join the stellar cast, she announced on Wednesday. The news comes just four days before Godchaux's Saints' preseason clash against the Chargers. She posted two pictures and, in the caption, opened up about her excitement for the show.&quot;So excited to finally share I’ll be on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 4! Premieres September 25 on FOX. Let’s go! 💪🏾🔥#specialforcesfox,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first snap, Godchaux's wife posed with a bag in a camouflage outfit. She donned olive pants and a matching long-sleeve T-shirt. The second slide features a short video revealing the names of the participants.In addition to Davon Godchaux's wife, the upcoming season also stars Sister Wives star Kody Brown, Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia, Ravi Patel and NFL stars Andrew East and Eric Decker.&quot;Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test&quot; aired its first season in 2023. The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown won the show. The first season starred former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola. In the second season, former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant made an appearance, and the third season featured two NFL stars, Golden Tate and Cam Newton.Meanwhile, Godchaux is gearing up for his first season with the New Orleans Saints. The team will face the Los Angeles Chargers on August 11 in a preseason event. They will compete against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 17 and the Denver Broncos on August 23 in the preseason.Davon Godchaux's wife, Chanel Iman, shares the “glam life” of her daughtersIn an Instagram post last week, Davon Godchaux's wife shared a short video of her daughters’ glamorous life. The young girls enjoyed their spa day outing.&quot;My girls didn’t choose the glam life 🧖🏾‍♀️the glam life chose them,&quot; Iman wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe clip showed the girls enjoying their facials, pedicures and nail art. Chanel Iman is the mother of three daughters. She welcomed two kids, Callie and Cassie, with her ex, Sterling Shepard, and then in 2023, she was blessed with another baby girl, Capri, with Godchaux.