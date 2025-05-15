Day after cancelling Kelce Jam, Travis Kelce announced to attend major celebrity event alongside Patrick Mahomes: Report 

Just days after canceling the Kelce Jam, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced that he will attend a major celebrity event with fellow teammate Patrick Mahomes. Fans were waiting for an update on Kelce Jam, but the musical event was canceled.

However, Travis Kelce will be attending the Big Slick Kansas City charity event. The star-packed event is to feature some big names from the sports industry as well. It is scheduled from May 30 to 31 to raise funds for the Children’s Mercy Hospital's Cancer Center.

Kelce will be making his second consecutive appearance at the event.

"3x Super Bowl champ & all-around legend (and receiver of that longest pass across T-Mobile Center) @killatrav is joining #BigSlickKC 2025! The @chiefs star tight end is bringing big energy and big heart to support the kids - welcome back, Travis!" Big Slick KC confirmed via Instagram.

Big Slick KC, which was started back in 2010, has other celebrity guests such as singer David Cook, Kenan Thompson, Sarah Tiana, Kevin Pollak, Anthony Hill and Johnny Knoxville attending it in 2025.

From the sports world, Curt Menefee, host of Fox NFL, and the former WWE star Baron Corbin, who is now known as Tom Pestock, will also be attending the charity event.

On the first day of the event, May 30, there will be a Big Slick Celebrity Classic Softball Game, which will take place at Kauffman Stadium, and then on May 31, the main event, the Big Slick Party & Show, takes place.

Tickets for the event are available on the official website of bigslickkc.org starting at $75. Fans can also get the tickets from T-MobileCenter.com.

Update on Travis Kelce’s musical event “Kelce Jam”

Fans have been waiting for details of Kelce Jam, however, the event was canceled. Kelce Jam officially announced the news on X/Twitter. They released a statement saying they are planning the event for 2026.

"Kelce Jam is planning ahead for 2026. Although we'll miss being with you this year, we're taking this time to gear up for an even bigger, better, and more unforgettable experience next summer. Stay tuned for exciting updates and announcements. We can't wait to celebrate with you again soon."

Kelce Jam was created by Travis Kelce, and it started in 2023. In the last two years, some renowned celebrities have attended the event, including Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Wayne and Diplo.

