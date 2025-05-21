Days after $15,000 bid on Taylor Swift's guitar, Travis Kelce reveals real reason for backing out at Patrick Mahomes' charity event

Travis Kelce went viral last week for his response to bidding on Taylor Swift's autographed guitar at Patrick Mahomes' charity event. The "15 and the Mahomies Vegas Golf Classic Gala" event took place just last week, and Travis Kelce was in attendance. Taylor Swift wasn't in attendance at this year's charity event, although she did attend last year's.
During the charity auction portion of the event, Travis Kelce bid on the autographed guitar that Swift donated. The moment went viral after a video surfaced showing Kelce joking that although he bid, he soon realized he 'already had one'. On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end described his thought process during the bidding.
Travis: "I put my, what do you call it, my paddle up because I wanted it, and then I realized, oh, I already have it."
Jason: “Oh, you realized it afterwards?" to which Travis responded, "I was like, oh, that was the guitar that I had." (Time Stamp: 18:23)
Travis Kelce's older brother, Jason Kelce, joked that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was running up the price of the autographed guitar by bidding on it, to which the three-time Super Bowl winner denied doing so. He then joked that he couldn't own two of the same guitar.
Travis Kelce cancelled annual charity event in Kansas City
Each year, Travis Kelce hosts his "Kelce Jam" music festival in downtown Kansas City. On May 13, 2025, the Kelce Jam official Instagram account announced that the event wouldn't be taking place this year and the organization will focus on planning for 2026.
The event was originally scheduled for May 2025, but a lineup and official date had never been announced.
"Kelce Jam is planning ahead for 2026," the festival announced Wednesday on social media. "Although we'll miss being with you this year, we're taking this time to gear up for an even bigger, better, and more unforgettable experience next summer. Stay tuned for exciting updates and announcements."-the Kelce Jam Instagram account posted
Despite not having his annual charity event, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will participate in the fifth annual "Tight End University", a clinic that he hosts alongside George Kittle and Greg Olsen. The annual event, which hosts NFL tight ends from across the league, takes place at Vanderbilt University from June 23 to June 26, 2025.
