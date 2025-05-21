Days after $15,000 bid on Taylor Swift's guitar, Travis Kelce reveals real reason for backing out at Patrick Mahomes' charity event

Travis Kelce went viral last week for his response to bidding on Taylor Swift's autographed guitar at Patrick Mahomes' charity event. The "15 and the Mahomies Vegas Golf Classic Gala" event took place just last week, and Travis Kelce was in attendance. Taylor Swift wasn't in attendance at this year's charity event, although she did attend last year's.

Ad

During the charity auction portion of the event, Travis Kelce bid on the autographed guitar that Swift donated. The moment went viral after a video surfaced showing Kelce joking that although he bid, he soon realized he 'already had one'. On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end described his thought process during the bidding.

Travis: "I put my, what do you call it, my paddle up because I wanted it, and then I realized, oh, I already have it."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jason: “Oh, you realized it afterwards?" to which Travis responded, "I was like, oh, that was the guitar that I had." (Time Stamp: 18:23)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Travis Kelce's older brother, Jason Kelce, joked that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was running up the price of the autographed guitar by bidding on it, to which the three-time Super Bowl winner denied doing so. He then joked that he couldn't own two of the same guitar.

Travis Kelce cancelled annual charity event in Kansas City

Each year, Travis Kelce hosts his "Kelce Jam" music festival in downtown Kansas City. On May 13, 2025, the Kelce Jam official Instagram account announced that the event wouldn't be taking place this year and the organization will focus on planning for 2026.

Ad

The event was originally scheduled for May 2025, but a lineup and official date had never been announced.

"Kelce Jam is planning ahead for 2026," the festival announced Wednesday on social media. "Although we'll miss being with you this year, we're taking this time to gear up for an even bigger, better, and more unforgettable experience next summer. Stay tuned for exciting updates and announcements."-the Kelce Jam Instagram account posted

Ad

Despite not having his annual charity event, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will participate in the fifth annual "Tight End University", a clinic that he hosts alongside George Kittle and Greg Olsen. The annual event, which hosts NFL tight ends from across the league, takes place at Vanderbilt University from June 23 to June 26, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.