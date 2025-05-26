Days after 9th kid's pregnancy announcement, Cam Newton reveals how his parenting style has evolved

Less than two weeks ago, Cam Newton announced that he was to become a father for the ninth time. The former NFL quarterback said he was having a second child with his girlfriend, Jasmin Brown.
On Friday's episode of his "Funky Friday" podcast, Newton spoke to Grammy-winning artist Estelle about how his parenting style has evolved. When Estelle said that she began loving herself, to change her way of thinking, Newton recalled how that also helped him become a better parent.
"Like, that just made me become a better parent," Newton said (Timestamp: 30:40). "Cause I have children, and it's a lot of different energies and personalities. And I love every single one of them. But you don't know as a parent, or as their validator of their life, when it's like, 'daddy look, daddy look.' Good job. And then, it's like they sense that you just brushed me off.
"Man, my lady always says, like, give them your undivided attention. And she says, be present. Those things, it's like, even the moment that I had, like, last night, I was like, 'Yo, I didn't spend my time with my children yet.' Like, they're with me, but I'm not giving them me, where I'm the disciplinarian, but also the cool dad. How my son looks at me is like how I looked at my dad. And my dad was beautiful, like, he did his big one when he created me."
Brown and Newton announced they were becoming parents again when she shared a bump photo on Instagram in honor of Mother's Day.
Newton played 11 seasons in the NFL. He had two stints with the Carolina Panthers and played one season with the New England Patriots in 2020.
All we know about Cam Newton's children
Cam Newton has four sons, Chosen Sebastian, Camidas Swain and Cashmere Saint, and a daughter, Sovereign-Dior Cambella, with his ex-girlfriend, Kia Proctor. He also helps raise Proctor's older daughter, Shakira, from a previous relationship.
Newton also has a son, Caesar, with his ex-girlfriend LaReina Shaw. The former NFL star also helps raise Shaw's older son, Jaden, from her previous relationship.
Newton and Brown welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in March 2024. The couple has not revealed the name of their daughter.
Now, Newton and Brown are expecting their second child together.
