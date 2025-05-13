Days after date with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drops disappointing update for Chiefs TE's die-hard fans

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce started his music and entertainment festival, Kelce Jam, in 2023. It's held at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, and has featured big artists like Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Tech N9ne and Diplo, among others. Around 20,000 fans have attended in past years.
However, Kelce Jam’s official Instagram account announced on Tuesday that the festival won’t happen this year. The update comes after earlier promotions hinted at a 2025 event, with tickets given away in contests.
“Kelce Jam is planning ahead for 2026,” the story read. “Although we'll miss being with you this year, we're taking this time to gear up for an even bigger, better, and more unforgettable experience next summer. Stay tuned for exciting updates and announcements. We can't wait to celebrate with you again soon.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The news follows Kelce’s recent public outing with Taylor Swift in Philadelphia, where the couple was photographed dining on Mother’s Day. Swift wore a black, floral Christy Dawn “Nicks” maxi dress, while Kelce donned a light collared shirt. It was their first public sighting since March.
On Monday, Kelce drew attention at Amazon’s Upfront 2025 event wearing a wedding cake-themed Marni T-shirt, fueling speculation around his relationship status. However, the shirt was part of the Italian brand’s 30th-anniversary collection.
There’s been no news of an engagement ceremony between the couple. With the festival paused, Kelce shifts focus back to football as the Chiefs prepare for the upcoming season.
Travis Kelce spotted in NYC after podcast announcement, talks future plans
Travis Kelce was in New York City on Monday after he announced a new episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which will air on Wednesday. The episode will feature former players Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth.
This offseason, he has been spending time with his family and girlfriend, Taylor Swift. After the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl, Kelce briefly thought about retiring but decided to play another season.
“I don't think it was my best outing, you know?" Kelce said in March, via Pro Football Talk. "I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I've been in years past. … I want to give it a good run.”
According to the NFL schedule release, the Chiefs' season opener will be in Brazil against the LA Chargers in a primetime Friday game.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.