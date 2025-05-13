Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce started his music and entertainment festival, Kelce Jam, in 2023. It's held at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, and has featured big artists like Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Tech N9ne and Diplo, among others. Around 20,000 fans have attended in past years.

However, Kelce Jam’s official Instagram account announced on Tuesday that the festival won’t happen this year. The update comes after earlier promotions hinted at a 2025 event, with tickets given away in contests.

“Kelce Jam is planning ahead for 2026,” the story read. “Although we'll miss being with you this year, we're taking this time to gear up for an even bigger, better, and more unforgettable experience next summer. Stay tuned for exciting updates and announcements. We can't wait to celebrate with you again soon.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Days after date with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drops disappointing update for Chiefs TE's die-hard fans (image credit: instagram/kelcejam)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trending

The news follows Kelce’s recent public outing with Taylor Swift in Philadelphia, where the couple was photographed dining on Mother’s Day. Swift wore a black, floral Christy Dawn “Nicks” maxi dress, while Kelce donned a light collared shirt. It was their first public sighting since March.

Expand Tweet

On Monday, Kelce drew attention at Amazon’s Upfront 2025 event wearing a wedding cake-themed Marni T-shirt, fueling speculation around his relationship status. However, the shirt was part of the Italian brand’s 30th-anniversary collection.

There’s been no news of an engagement ceremony between the couple. With the festival paused, Kelce shifts focus back to football as the Chiefs prepare for the upcoming season.

Travis Kelce spotted in NYC after podcast announcement, talks future plans

Travis Kelce was in New York City on Monday after he announced a new episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which will air on Wednesday. The episode will feature former players Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth.

Expand Tweet

This offseason, he has been spending time with his family and girlfriend, Taylor Swift. After the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl, Kelce briefly thought about retiring but decided to play another season.

“I don't think it was my best outing, you know?" Kelce said in March, via Pro Football Talk. "I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I've been in years past. … I want to give it a good run.”

According to the NFL schedule release, the Chiefs' season opener will be in Brazil against the LA Chargers in a primetime Friday game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.