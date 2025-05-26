Days after Jim Irsay's death, daughter Casey Irsay Foyt attends Indy 500 to make a special gesture

Casey Irsay Foyt, the daughter of the late Indianapolis Colts owner, Jim Irsay, waved the green flag at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25, serving as the honorary starter for the Indianapolis 500.

Casey raised the flag in remembrance of her father, Jim Irsay, who died in his sleep on Wednesday, May 21, at the age of 65. Before his death, Irsay's humanitarian endeavors in Indiana and leadership of the Colts had a profound impact on the Hoosier State.

"As Indianapolis prepares for a special weekend that showcases our city’s unmatched ability to successfully host massive global sporting events, it’s incredibly appropriate and especially meaningful to celebrate Jim’s contributions to our city and state. Put simply, the Indianapolis we know and love would not be remotely possible without Jim," Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment, told INDYCAR.com before Sunday's event.

Foyt has been actively involved in the Colts' operations since 2007. She has since worked in community relations and marketing. Prior to that, she earned a degree in sports marketing at Indiana University.

Foyt is married to A.J. Foyt IV, a Colts scout and former IndyCar race car driver. They have five kids together.

Who is expected to take over as the new owner of the Colts after Jim Irsay's passing?

It is expected that Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Foyt's sister, will take over as the CEO of the Indianapolis Colts. Foyt and another sister, Kalen Jackson, who have long held positions in the franchise and were officially named vice owners in 2012, are likely to split ownership of the team with Irsay-Gordon.

Irsay's daughters will take on the difficult task of continuing the organization's leadership responsibilities. Over the past few years, Irsay-Gordon has become increasingly involved with the core football operations, but it will remain a shared responsibility between the three sisters.

After Jim Irsay was arrested for driving under the influence in 2014 and given a six-month suspension by the NFL, Irsay-Gordon briefly assumed the leadership position. She has recently taken on more responsibility since her father's struggles with health problems that restricted his mobility. She has also frequently represented the team at owners' meetings when her father wasn't available.

Since the family is still in mourning, an official announcement is not expected anytime soon. However, we anticipate that the family will eventually provide some clarification regarding how things will change in the wake of Irsay's death.

