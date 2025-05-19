Days after rookie camp, Shedeur Sanders is starting to accept harsh reality of Browns QB situation: Report

On Monday, NFL writer for Sports Illustrated Albert Breer discussed the latest news surrounding the National Football League. In the article, Breer outlined how Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is starting to accept the harsh reality of the complicated Browns QB situation.

At this time, the fifth round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft Sanders is one of five QB's on the Cleveland roster alongside Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel.

As a result, after a few weeks of training camp, Breer made clear that he thinks that Sanders is finally understanding his role within the offensive unit, one where he will need to work to play for the Browns in 2025.

"It does sound like Sanders, based on the interviews I’ve heard, is starting to settle in as a guy who knows he’ll have to earn just the chance to compete to get on the field in 2025." the article outlined.

The news is quite interesting and notable as prior to the selection process, many expected Sanders to be a Day 1 starting QB for whichever team he was picked by. However, as has been heavily reported, the draft did not go the way Sanders or his team wanted, as he drastically dropped to the fifth round despite being rumored as a top ten overall pick for months before draft night.

Will Shedeur Sanders start for the Cleveland Browns in 2025?

Sanders is unquestionably the most talked about of the QB's fighting for the starting role in Cleveland. Not only is his father Deion Sanders, but he fell much lower in the draft than his stats at the college level in 2024 should have allowed him to.

Across almost every QB metric, Sanders outperformed Gabriel, however, was selected two rounds behind the Oregon Ducks QB. Sanders had 4,134 passing yards, 41 total touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 74.0% for the Colorado Buffaloes last year. Meanwhile, Gabriel had 3,857 passing yards, 37 total touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 72.9% for Oregon.

Despite this, Sanders appears to be in a QB battle where there is a very real chance that he does not start for Cleveland in 2025.

