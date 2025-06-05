Days after rumors about Travis Hunter’s no-prenup marriage, top divorce attorney announces free legal help for 2025 NFL draft class

Travis Hunter married his longtime partner, Leanna Lenee, at a luxury wedding venue in Tennessee on May 24. According to reports, the couple married with no prenuptial agreement.

Less than two weeks after Hunter and Lenee's marriage, famed lawyer James Sexton announced free legal help for the entire 2025 NFL draft class, according to TMZ.

"We are going to offer to any participant in the NFL draft, all of the new rookies that came out of the 2025 draft, two hundred and something players, we will give them all a free prenuptial agreement," Sexton said on Tuesday.

"No questions asked, total confidentiality. Prenups are not posted anywhere, they're not filed anywhere, they're only filed somewhere if there's a divorce proceeding. So there's absolutely no risk to these guys to absolutely take us up on this offer. They have way too much at stake."

A total of 257 players were taken in this year's draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to take Hunter at No. 2.

Sexton, who is also known as "America's Divorce Lawyer," plans to offer all draft picks a way of protecting their assets.

"It's not just for first-round draft picks," Sexton said. "It's for everybody, and it shouldn't be something that's only available to the wealthy."

Notably, several top rookies are not yet married, but Sexton is willing to help the young athletes with free prenups.

A look at Travis Hunter's projected rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter is projected to sign a four-year $46.5 million rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The deal will reportedly include a $30.5 million signing bonus.

Hunter also had a $5.7 million NIL valuation in April, according to On3, before entering the draft. He played one year at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado in 2023, where he played for two seasons.

Hunter is regarded as one of the finest rookies in this year's class. He won the Heisman Trophy in his final year at Colorado, playing as a wideout and cornerback.

Hunter plans to continue playing two positions for the Jaguars.

