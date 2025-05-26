Days after throwing 4 INTs at OTAs, Drake Maye impresses with "sharp" bounce back in closed-door performance 

Drake Maye had a shockingly bad beginning to OTAs last Tuesday, throwing four interceptions in his first eight passing attempts. However, he managed to recover quickly, leading to this praise from veteran tight end Hunter Henry:

"He finished practice good, as you could see. That's what football is -- things don't always go your way and you have to keep playing."

And his follow-up practice two days later, which was off-limits to the media, purportedly went very well. On Saturday, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that the New England Patriots' sophomore quarterback looked "sharp and turnover-free" during the session:

Meanwhile, Brian Hines, columnist for the Patriots' SBNation vertical Pats Pulpit, wrote that even though turnovers were a problem for Maye last season, having to adjust to a new offensive system yet again might not immediately mean cause for concern in that aspect during practice.

Patriots urged to resume Romeo Doubs trade talks to add to Drake Maye's arsenal

When Drake Maye made his pro debut in Foxboro in 2024, he had to endure a less-than-ideal offensive situation. He had no thousand-yard wideouts after JuJu Smith-Schuster was cut just days into the preseason, his primary running back Rhamondre Stevenson was benched for fumbling too often, and only tight end Hunter Henry proved a reliable option.

The result was yet another 4-13 record and Jerod Mayo's ouster. So for 2025, the Patriots have gone with a dynamic change.

Mike Vrabel has returned to his old franchise as head coach, and so has Josh Daniels as offensive coordinator. Multiple-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, who has recovered from an ACL tear, provides the offense with a proven thousand-yard veteran who can change the course of a game.

But for Wynston Wilcox, columnist for the team's FanSided vertical Musket Fire, they could use another dominator. Thus, he proposes that the team once again angle for the Green Bay Packers' Romeo Doubs - a move that had been posited by Pro Football & Sports Network's Sterling Xie last month:

"Doubs in New England could help unlock Drake Maye’s full potential. Loading Maye up with as many weapons as possible will help the Patriots know right away if they have another Mac Jones or if Maye is destined to be the franchise cornerstone he was drafted to be.

"The Patriots are doing everything they can to make sure Maye can succeed. He can do that with or without Doubs, but if the Patriots do relieve the Packers from their overcrowded receiver room, it could be what helps Maye reach new heights."

Patriots OTAs resume on Tuesday, May 27 and will last until June 5.

