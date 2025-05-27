Days after Travis Hunter got married, wife Leanna Lenee reveals her journey from 'girlfriend' to 'wife'

Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter married his longtime girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, on Saturday. The wedding took place at The Barn at Faith Farms, which is a beautiful venue in Athens, Tennessee.
The wedding had a black-and-white theme. Leanna wore a custom white dress by designer Justin Alexander. On the other hand, Travis wore an all-white tuxedo.
One of the biggest surprises of the day came when Travis gave Leanna a special wedding gift, a luxury Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800.
Later that evening, the couple pulled off their first dance to Alicia Keys’ song “If I Ain’t Got You." The night ended with fireworks.
Two days after the wedding, Leanna has now posted photos on Instagram. Alongside, she wrote a sweet message, which details their journey.
Leanna mentioned:
"On 02/26/2022 you first asked me to be your girlfriend. Now 3.5 years later, on 05/24/2025, I became your wife. You make me the happiest woman on this planet and I am so excited to spend forever with you."
Hunter and Lenee met in 2022. The potential NFL star sent her a direct message on Instagram. However, she did not respond for two months, only to connect with him later and eventually fall in love.
With this post, Lenee has broken her Instagram hiatus. In December, she deactivated her Instagram account after facing intense online criticism during her now husband's Heisman Trophy win.
That said, now, after sharing wedding photos, she disabled comments on her posts to avoid further negativity.
Travis Hunter's wife faced backlash after appearing disengaged at Colorado star's Heisman Trophy win
When Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in December, his wife, Leanna Lenee, was criticized for being seemingly uninterested in his milestone. The speculation started after she didn’t stand up when Hunter’s name was announced.
As reported by US Weekly, Leanna later explained that she was waiting for Hunter’s mother to stand first, and that Deion Sanders encouraged her to go congratulate him.
Additionally, in December 2024, leaked videos surfaced, allegedly showing Lenee twerking at a party.
Travis Hunter defended her, stating,
“I know my girl. My girl’s been with me for five years.”
He dismissed the rumors as clickbait.
