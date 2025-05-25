Days after Travis Kelce's hairy back photos go viral, men's grooming giant offers solution to Chiefs star: Report

Travis Kelce has been in the spotlight this week after photos of his hairy back and chest went viral on social media. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end stepped out after an offseason workout in Miami on Tuesday and took off his T-shirt near his car to show off his hair on his body. The shirtless pictures of Kelce reached over 35.4 million impressions on X.

A few days after the pictures of Kelce's back and chest hair went viral, reports from TMZ claimed that the men's grooming company Manscaped offered the three-time Super Bowl winner their services in exchange for a bit of marketing.

Per reports, Manscaped told TMZ they would send Kelce some of their grooming products free of charge to get rid of the hair on his back and chest.

On Sunday, reports claimed that Erin Thomas, the owner of Trifecta Studios in Kansas City, offered Kelce a complimentary chest and back waxing session if he wanted the experience.

Kelce is reportedly yet to respond to any of the hair removal offers.

On Wednesday's episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce acknowledged his hairy body and referred to himself as a “furry son of a b***h,” while discussing the Chiefs' game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, next season.

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins takes a jibe at Travis Kelce's viral shirtless photo

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce - Source: Imagn

When Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins caught a glimpse of Travis Kelce's viral shirtless pictures, he took the opportunity to poke fun at the Chiefs' TE.

“God bless Taylor Swift for being good with that,” Cousins told E! News. “That’s awesome. Good for her.”

Kelce and Swift reportedly began dating in September 2023. The pop music star has often appeared at Chiefs games to support her boyfriend.

Swift was at the Super Bowl 2024 when Kansas City beat the San Francisco 49ers in the big game. She was also at this year's Super Bowl, when the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

