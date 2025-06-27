Days after wedding, Drake Maye and wife Ann Michael take in Caribbean views of the Pitons

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will head into his second NFL season as a married man. He and his longtime girlfriend, Ann Michael, tied the knot on Saturday. The couple is now enjoying their honeymoon at Saint Lucia.
Ann Michael shared photos on her Instagram Story showing a glimpse into their honeymoon. She posted a photo of herself and her husband making a heart with their hands with the picturesque Pitons as the perfect backdrop.
"Good work," Ann Michael wrote on Thursday.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
In the next story, she shared a photo of the quarterback enjoying his time in an infinity pool. Ann Michael hinted that her husband was the best view.
"The views just keep getting better," Ann Michael wrote.
The couple is enjoying the downtime before the NFL season begins in July with training camp.
Drake Maye weds longtime love Ann Michael in romantic outdoor wedding
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye met his wife, Ann Michael, in 2015 when they were just 12 years old. The couple has been together since, and tied the knot on Saturday.
The quarterback shared a glimpse of their wedding day in a joint post with his wife on Instagram. The outdoor ceremony was held at the Grandfather Mountain Country Club in Linville, North Carolina. In the photos, the picturesque mountains was the backdrop as the longtime couple exchanged vows. It also inlcuded snaps where they kissed, one during the wedding, and the other at the reception.
Maye's caption expressed his excitement for his wedding day and his life with his wife.
"What a night! Cheers to forever🥂I love you!" Maye wrote on Monday.
The couple got engaged in January in a romantic beach proposal.
New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.