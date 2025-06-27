Days after wedding, Drake Maye and wife Ann Michael take in Caribbean views of the Pitons

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will head into his second NFL season as a married man. He and his longtime girlfriend, Ann Michael, tied the knot on Saturday. The couple is now enjoying their honeymoon at Saint Lucia.

Ad

Ann Michael shared photos on her Instagram Story showing a glimpse into their honeymoon. She posted a photo of herself and her husband making a heart with their hands with the picturesque Pitons as the perfect backdrop.

"Good work," Ann Michael wrote on Thursday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ann Michael Maye shared a glimpse at her honeymoon with Drake Maye (image credit: instagram/annemichaelhmaye)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In the next story, she shared a photo of the quarterback enjoying his time in an infinity pool. Ann Michael hinted that her husband was the best view.

Ad

Trending

"The views just keep getting better," Ann Michael wrote.

Ann Michael Maye's photo of the quarterback taking in the view of the Pitons (image credit: instagram/annemichaelhmaye)

The couple is enjoying the downtime before the NFL season begins in July with training camp.

Ad

Drake Maye weds longtime love Ann Michael in romantic outdoor wedding

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye met his wife, Ann Michael, in 2015 when they were just 12 years old. The couple has been together since, and tied the knot on Saturday.

The quarterback shared a glimpse of their wedding day in a joint post with his wife on Instagram. The outdoor ceremony was held at the Grandfather Mountain Country Club in Linville, North Carolina. In the photos, the picturesque mountains was the backdrop as the longtime couple exchanged vows. It also inlcuded snaps where they kissed, one during the wedding, and the other at the reception.

Ad

Maye's caption expressed his excitement for his wedding day and his life with his wife.

"What a night! Cheers to forever🥂I love you!" Maye wrote on Monday.

The couple got engaged in January in a romantic beach proposal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.