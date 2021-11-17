Is Joey Bosa vaccinated? Chargers place DE on COVID list

The L.A. Chargers are in a serious pit of poor form, losing three of their last four. They're gearing up to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, but they could be without superstar pass rusher Joey Bosa.

As reported by Field Yates of ESPN, the Chargers have placed Bosa on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today.

As per NFL protocols, players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic after contracting COVID need to provide two negative tests 24 hours apart before they can return.

However, if they are unvaccinated, the player will be out for ten days for returning a positive test and five days if they were in close contact with someone who is positive for COVID.

Is Joey Bosa vaccinated?

At this point in time it is not yet known if Joey Bosa is vaccinated or not and his availability for Sunday's game against the Steelers is questionable at this stage.

Bosa is a three-time Pro Bowler and has 5.5 sacks this season along with three forced fumbles as he stamps his authority on games just about every week. We should know about Bosa's vaccination status over the next couple of days as he could return two negative results and then be given the go-ahead to take the field on Sunday against the Steelers.

When will Joey Bosa return?

Bosa's return is a matter of whether he is vaccinated or not. As with Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback was forced to miss ten days because he was unvaccinated. This would apply to Bosa if it is found that he is not vaccinated.

However, if Bosa has had a shot of the vaccine and is asymptomatic, then if he does return two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart, he could be back on the practice field by either Friday or Saturday. This would mean that he could then take his place for Sunday's game.

It is certainly not ideal for the Chargers to lose their best defensive player amid a poor run of form. There is a silver-lining of sorts, since the Steelers will be without Ben Roethlisberger as he is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well. The Chargers defense will have to contend with Mason Rudolph instead, which is by far the easier option.

