De'Von Achane injury update: Latest on Dolphins RB for Fantasy Football Week 11

Explosive rookie running back De'Von Achane may return to the field when the Miami Dolphins play in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, having missed the last four games.

Achane has nearly two weeks to fully recuperate from the Week 5 knee injury that forced him to the injured reserve, thanks to the Dolphins' Week 10 bye. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has alluded to Achane's return for the Week 11 game on Nov. 19 but has not confirmed it.

Regarding the RB's chances of playing right away following Miami's bye, the coach said:

"So far, so good. His injury doesn't appear to require more time than the four games that players on injured reserve are required to miss. But you know how those things are; you have to take it one day at a time.

"When a more definitive decision needs to be made, we'll address that."

The Dolphins have gone 2-2 in the four games that Achane has missed, and their offense has appeared less dangerous. Achane's quick return to action is something both fantasy football managers and Dolphins fans are looking for.

What happened to De'Von Achane?

Following a knee injury sustained against the New York Giants in Week 5, De'Von Achane has been out of the last four games for the Miami Dolphins.

The 21-year-old running back was being discussed as a potential NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year contender before suffering a knee injury in the second half against the Giants, which sent him to the sidelines.

It was not disclosed how or when the rookie back was injured in that game, where Achane ran for 151 yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.7 yards per carry. The dynamic player was later placed on injured reserve by the Dolphins, but he may be nearing a return to action after sitting out a few games.

At the time, McDaniel said that it wasn't an 'obvious' decision to place Achane on Injured Reserve, adding that GM Chris Grier thought it was the best course of action for Miami.

When will De'Von Achane return?

De'Von Achane had accumulated 460 rushing yards in the first five weeks of the 2023 NFL season, ranking second in the league, behind Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers.

However, a knee injury forced the valuable running back on the injured reserve, and he hasn't played since Week 5.

Achane's status has improved recently, and coach Mike McDaniel hinted that he might play again when the Dolphins play the Raiders in Week 11 following their Week 10 bye.

The Dolphins will be happy to have the third-round draft pick as another offensive firepower, particularly considering how the offense performed in their most recent game — a defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany.

In four games this season, De'Von Achane has accumulated 460 rushing yards on 38 carries and seven scores from scrimmage.