De'Von Achane injury update: Latest on Dolphins RB for Week 17 Fantasy Football

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane has become one of the most surprising players this entire season.

Entering the season, the Dolphins' backfield consisted of veterans Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. Achane was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft and entered the season as a backup.

He had a breakout performance in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. He had 203 rushing yards, 30 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns.

This season, Achane is averaging a whopping 8.1 yards per carry on 79 rush attempts. He's rushed for 637 yards and four touchdowns, and has caught 22 receptions for 162 and two touchdowns. He's played in nine total games and has only started two games this season.

De'Von Achane injury update

While De'Von Achane was reported on the injury list earlier this week, the rookie running back returned to the practice field on Thursday.

Achane has reportedly been dealing with a toe issue for weeks but has been playing through the injury. He led the Dolphins in snap percentage last week for running backs against the Dallas Cowboys, with Mostert dealing with a nagging ankle injury.

What happened to De'Von Achane?

De'Von Achane didn't practice this Wednesday and was ruled injured with a toe injury. The rookie back has been playing through a toe injury that has been nagging him for a few weeks.

The injury isn't deemed serious, and Achane hasn't missed any time because of it. This is just another example of a football player playing through a nagging injury that they will likely address once the season is over.

When will De'Von Achane return?

De'Von Achane isn't ruled out for this week. While he missed practice on Wednesday, he returned a day later as he participated in Miami's Thursday practice.

If Achane doesn't have any setbacks, he should be able to practice for the rest of the week. With Achane returning to practice today, it is expected that he shouldn't miss this Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Sunday's game against the Ravens is a huge game with seeding on the line. The Ravens currently hold the number one in the AFC with a 12-3 record with Miami in second with an 11-4 record.