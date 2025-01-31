De'Von Achane reveals regret after Dolphins' early season end

The Miami Dolphins missed the playoffs entirely but one of the stars of the team shined in running back De'Von Achane. He had a strong season as he the 2023 third-round selection finished with 203 carries for 907 yards (4.5 yards per attempt) with six rushing touchdowns as well as 78 catches for 592 yards (7.6 yards per reception) with six receiving touchdowns.

While appearing on the "Up and Adams" show, De'Von Achane discussed the feeling about the Miami Dolphins not making the postseason as well as some personal goals that he did not reach.

"Oh, you always get better, anything. I feel like, just breaking down field, after the after the season, to always get all the work, all the games. And I feel like, I kind of left with some big runs on the table, and I wish I could have that back, so I feel like my third year going into this season, I haven't hit 1000 yard mark rushing yet that's something I feel like that's something that I could've did last year... it's always sort of 'work on it, no matter what' type of season you have. I feel like you always get better and better at something."

Achane is entering the third season of his rookie contract and will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2026 season.

Miami Dolphins biggest needs this offseason

The Miami Dolphins are in a position where they are going to need to improve on the defensive side of the football as they were unable to stay strong there. However, their main position is upgrading the offensive guards as both starters Robert Jones and Isaiah Wynn are unrestricted free agents while their backups also are free agents this offseason.

Not only would getting an improvement from their interior offensive linemen will help create running lanes for De'Von Achane, it can also help quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from getting hit and sustaining injuries. That seemingly was a massive reason for the Miami Dolphins missing the postseason but they do need to address the offensive line going forward.

