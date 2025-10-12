"Death, Taxes, and Geno Smith INT": NFL fans troll Raiders QB for throwing 10th INT of 2025 NFL season in Week 6 game vs. Titans

  • home icon
By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 12, 2025 23:21 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty
Geno Smith is intercepted again - Source: Getty

Geno Smith continues to prove himself a disastrous idea for the Las Vegas Raiders, even in a won game.

During the fourth quarter of Sunday's 20-10 win against the Tennessee Titans, the quarterback threw this interception to linebacker Cody Barton - his tenth of the 2025 season:

And there was much mockery in the aftermath:

"Raiders should trade for Shedeur Sanders," one insisted.
"Get him out," another demanded.
"Geno Smith going for the NFL record amount of INTs?" another wondered.

Smith did have a touchdown earlier in the game - this short completion to tight end Michael Mayer in the second quarter that linebacker Devin White set up with a sack on Cam Ward:

Ashton Jeanty also rushed for six to begin the second half.

Raiders not considering benching Geno Smith after poor start, says insider

The trade for Geno Smith was part of a major offseason roster overhaul under the new tandem of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. Five full games in, however, it appears to have become a disaster.

After an opening-day win at the New England Patriots, the team lost its next four games. Smith, meanwhile, threw at least one interception in all but one of them.

But even then, Tom Pelissero believes Carroll is not done with him yet. He said on NFL GameDay Kickoff:

“My understanding is that there's been no serious discussion about benching Geno in favor of backup Kenny Pickett… Pete Carroll defended Geno this week. Said we've got to run the ball better, we've got to support [Geno] better.”
Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly claimed to have found a potential reason for Smith’s struggles during practice week - timing his throws:

"You're always trying to match the drop of the quarterback with the protection to the depth of the routes that you're running. So, there's a timing aspect to all those things. It's just the more familiar we get with them.”
He continued:

“This is the same guy who was ripping the ball all over place in the Patriots game. So I'm really excited about Geno, I'm really excited about his future, and I think he's a hell of a quarterback."

The Raiders’ next game will be at the Kansas City Chiefs on October 19, their last before their bye week. Kickoff is at 10 am PT on CBS.

