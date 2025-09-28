"Decided to put family first": NFL reporter reveals Chris Jones could miss Chiefs vs Ravens Week 4 clash

The Kansas City Chiefs might not be without Chris Jones in the high-stakes game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The defensive tackle could be absent from the game due to family reasons.According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, who gave a report on his situation live from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Jones is said to have traveled to Mississippi for his aunt’s funeral. However, he plans to return before the game commences.“A very important game,” Darlington said. “Lots of storylines. We'll get to that. But one of the most fascinating ones is Chris Jones. Now, Jones decided to put family first and attend his aunt's funeral in Mississippi.“Here's where this gets especially interesting, though. I'm talking to Michael Katz, his agent, who's with him right now. He is getting on a plane to arrive here. It is scheduled to land at 2.40 p.m. local. This game kicks off at 3.25 p.m. local. That's 45 minutes.”The Chiefs listed Chris Jones on their injury report for “personal” reasons, without assigning him a questionable, doubtful or out status. As a key player in the Chiefs' defense, his presence is crucial for pressuring the Ravens' explosive offense, which has the likes of quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.Jeff Darlington curious about how Chris Jones will make the gameWith the latest development and the plans in place, it appears the Kansas City Chiefs are confident about Chris Jones' availability for the game despite the situation. However, Jeff Darlington is curious about how the tackle will be in the right shape to play the game.“Now, I am told they're going to have a police escort from the airport to the stadium,” Darlington said. “I don't know about you, but I am literally picturing me taking my kid late to the playground while he's putting his pads on in the backseat of the car“I don't know how Chris Jones is going to pull that off, but he does expect to be here on time to play in this game. That's interesting, but let's talk about what's also important.”The Chiefs won their first game of the season against the New York Giants last week after suffering a loss in their first two games of the season. With either them or the Baltimore Ravens set to begin the season with a 1-3 record, it's not difficult to see why they want Jones to be available for the Week 4 encounter.