In Week 6, before the game against the Cleveland Browns, Deebo Samuel got into a small fight with some Browns players. The fight ended quickly when Trent Williams came out to help the wide receiver.

The fight video, on the other hand, went viral, and Detroit Lions player Chauncey Gardner Johnson made fun of Samuel on social media. The 49ers player also replied to him later.

Deebo Samuel responds to Chauncey Gardner Johnson

The social media beef between the two players escalated further as they posted things directed at each other. Deebo Samuel recently was asked about the situation and he didn't hold back.

See here what he said on the Up and Adams Show:

“I have no idea where he came from. He probably was just thinking about me, so, I don't know where it came from. He just sound like he's mad, I got a little bag and a lot of money and nobody knows who he is… I ain’t gonna speak too much.”

The Detroit Lions safety called Samuel a 'running back' which is why the 49ers star didn't forget to flaunt his contract while talking about the exchange on social media.

Last year, Samuel signed a three-year $71.55 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Whereas, Johnson only got a one-year $6.5 million deal from the Lions this past offseason and is probably going to miss the entire season due to a torn pectoral.

Deebo Samuel injury update for Week 7

Deebo Samuel suffered a shoulder injury during the loss to the Browns in Week 6. He wasn't able to return to the game and is deemed day-to-day by the franchise.

The wide receiver is still hopeful, though, that he will be able to play in Week 7. The 49ers play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. With an extra day off, players like McCaffrey and Samuel will likely be able to get healthy and help their team.

So far this season in six games, Samuel has recorded 20 catches for 302 yards and has scored two touchdowns. He has also rushed for 95 yards on 18 carries while scoring one rushing touchdown.

