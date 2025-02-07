Deebo Samuel hints at Super Bowl jinx as 49ers miss playoffs twice after losing the big game

This past season, Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers had a down year, to say the least.

In 15 games played, Samuel had one of his least productive seasons, recording 51 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns, and carrying the ball 42 times for 136 yards and a touchdown.

As a team, the 49ers went from appearing in the Super Bowl the season before, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs, to finishing in last place in the NFC West with a 6-11 record.

Appearing on the "Up & Adams Show" with host Kay Adams, Samuel reflected on the up-and-down seasons the 49ers have had the last few years, and said that he's used to not being in the playoffs as it happened the following season after their first Super Bowl appearance against the Chiefs.

Samuel said:

"It's crazy. In 2019 when we lost the Super Bowl, we didn't make the playoffs. The following year, that's when COVID hit. And this last year, we made the Super Bowl. This year we didn't make the playoffs. Is this what happens? I mean, it happened twice, so not making the playoffs has been extremely weird to me."

Deebo Samuel surprises people by wearing Eagles jersey during Super Bowl week

Deebo Samuel during San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The San Francisco 49ers have recently picked up rivalries with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, the two teams playing in this Sunday's Super Bowl.

The 49ers and Eagles met in the NFC Championship Game a few years back, and Samuel and Eagles defensive back James Bradberry have gotten into their own trash-talk battle before.

The 49ers have made it to the Super Bowl twice in the last five seasons, with the Chiefs denying them of a Super Bowl each time.

During Super Bowl week, Samuel was spotted in New Orleans wearing an A.J. Brown jersey. This caught many 49ers fans by surprise, given the heated rivalry between the two teams recently.

Samuel was showing support to his friend, who is represented by the same agents as him.

