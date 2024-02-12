Deebo Samuel injury update: What happened to 49ers WR in Super Bowl 58?

Deebo Samuel went down injured during the third quarter of the Super Bowl 58, joining Dre Greenlaw as another key San Francisco 49ers who had to leave the field with an injury. On a third down, the wide receiver collapsed holding his left hamstring and it immediately looked bad. Trainers attended to him on the field as they tried to assess the damage he had done to himself.

He was taken into the blue tent and was seen trying to walk it off but he was officially ruled questionable to return. The 49ers came into this game with as clean a bill of health as possible but this was a huge blow for them. It was a non-contact injury so it did not look promising for San Francisco fans.

Deebo Samuel questionable to return

Deebo Samuel was deemed questionable to return with a left hamstring injury. With the 49ers leading the Chiefs by just seven points at that time, which was whittled down the four in the next play, it could be the turning point of the game.

But unlike Dre Greenlaw, who could not return to the game, there was some better news on this front as he tested his hamstring with some stops, starts, and cuts on the sidelines. Knowing this is the Super Bowl, Deebo Samuel returned to the field on the next offensive drive.

49ers find it tough as their star players are stopped by the Chiefs defense

Deebo Samuel's return was crucial to the game because the Chiefs defense was exceptional, especially after coming out in the second half. They forced three straight three-and-outs to hem the 49ers offense back. They could not get it going on the run game with Christian McCaffrey and their secondary did a fantastic job making sure that none of their elite receivers got free.

This was a game that both defenses dominated from the outset. There were some fumbles, from both teams, but the scoreless first quarter was a taster for things to come. The first half finished 10-3 and the second half began with Patrick Mahomes throwing an interception after 218 straight postseason passing attempts.

The whole Super Bowl was a perfect symbol of this entire season where offenses have struggled and defenses have ruled. The first two touchdowns for each team came with special plays; one with a trick play by the 49ers and then a special play fumble recovery by the Chiefs. Deebo Samuel et al never really got going.