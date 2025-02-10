Deebo Samuel makes feelings clear about Broncos amid 49ers WR's trade request

Deebo Samuel seems eager to join the Denver Broncos next season. He was recently granted permission by the San Francisco 49ers to seek a trade partner in hopes of finding himself a new home for the 2025 NFL season. While there have been several potential landing spots for him, one particular option seems interesting to the six-season veteran.

Speaking to Bleacher Report on Monday, Samuel had nothing but positive things to say about Sean Payton's Denver Broncos. Lauding quarterback Bo Nix and Patrick Surtain II, Samuel seems impressed with what Denver is building.

"I could say Denver," Samuel said. "Bo Nix is playing really, really good ball right now. Your defense is, is outrageous. You got Patrick Surtain II out there, who's, I would say, the best at the position right now, probably been for the past two years. You got the other guy on the other side.

"I just think you need a couple more pieces, and then it'll be what it need to be, and just have to get past Pat Mahomes every year."

Deebo Samuel looks to exit San Francisco after six seasons

Deebo Samuel spent six seasons with the 49ers, who drafted him in the second round out of South Carolina in 2019. Since then, He has become a big piece of the San Francisco offense, given his versatile skillset. However, the former first-team All-Pro seems to be unsatisfied with the future outlook of the 49ers organization and is looking for a new home.

Whoever acquires the services of Samuel will be gaining a receiving and rushing threat who can help an offense open up its playbook more. Although Samuel has seen a dropoff in his production the past couple of seasons and has also been dealing with injuries, he still has the ability to make an impact on an offense.

Should Samuel find himself in Denver, he'd join an offense that already features Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. With Bo Nix heading into his sophomore NFL season after a promising rookie campaign, the sky could be the limit for a potential union between Samuel and the Broncos.

Of course, they'll be in the same division with the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, manned by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has proven to be one of the most talented signal-callers the game has ever seen. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Samuel ends up being moved to Denver in a deal from San Francisco.

