Deebo Samuel rips Eagles fans’ scheduling excuse to shreds after Philly’s embarrassing 42-19 loss to 49ers

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers took care of business on Sunday when they blew out the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19 on the road. In a rematch of the 2022 NFC championship game, the 49ers avenged their loss with a healthy squad.

Samuel backed up his trash talk by scoring three touchdowns and recording over 100 total yards. Following the loss, some Eagles fans defended the way their team played by saying they played three games in a 14-day span.

On Kay Adams' show, "Up & Adams," Samuels dismissed the excuse.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“All teams have three games in 14 days, ain’t nothing you can do about it, ain’t nothing we can do about it," Samuel said. "We’ve been there before. We had two Thursday night games before, and we also had a Monday night game. It’s about refocusing and putting your mind in positions to go out there and make plays.”

Expand Tweet

The 49ers (9-3) hold the second seed in the NFC. The Eagles (10-2) still hold the top seed in the conference.

Deebo Samuel said that the 49ers are rooting for the Cowboys to beat the Eagles this week

Deebo Samuel during San Francisco 49ers versus Philadelphia Eagles

While the San Francisco 49ers are looking to end the season as the top seed in the NFC, they'll need some help from other teams. A loss by the Philadelphia Eagles would put San Francisco as the top dog in the conference.

This week, the Eagles are set to face their division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas (9-3) is only one game behind Philly. With seeding on the line, Deebo Samuel told Adams that he and the 49ers are rooting for the Cowboys to beat the Eagles.

"We definitely want the Cowboys to win that game," Samuel said. "At the end of the day, we're fighting for the No. 1 seed in the playoff run, hopefully get a first-round bye. So, I think we're all hands on with the Cowboys this week."

Expand Tweet

There are still many games to be played during the last stretch of the season. Each game is important as it could affect a team's playoff seeding.

Who do you think will come out with the number one seed in the NFC?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Deebo Samuel and "Up & Adams," and H/T Sportskeeda