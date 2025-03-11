Deebo Samuel sends 2-word message after Dre Greenlaw signs $35,000,000 contract with Broncos

Deebo Samuel has praised former teammate Dre Greenlaw for signing a massive contract with the Denver Broncos. Samuel and Greenlaw played together for six seasons as members of the San Francisco 49ers after being selected in the same 2019 NFL draft class. That year, Samuel was picked in the second round at No. 36, while Greenlaw was picked in the fifth round at No. 148.

This offseason, Samuel and Greenlaw will be leaving the 49ers for different teams, though both situations are not officially confirmed until the 2025 league year begins on Wednesday.

On Monday, Samuel reposted a post from the NFL's official page highlighting the Greenlaw signing.

"Broncos expected to sign LB Dre Greenlaw to 3-year, $35M deal. (via @RapSheet)," the post's caption read.

Samuel then shared his excitement for his former teammate in his Instagram story, writing:

"Ohhhh Myyyyy."

Deebo Samuel's Instagram Story

Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw 2025 Outlooks

Though not yet official, Samuel was traded from the 49ers to the Washington Commanders earlier in the year.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported:

"🚨 🚨 🚨 The #49ers are trading star WR Deebo Samuel to the #Commanders for draft pick compensation, sources say. Samuel, due $21.7M this year, now heads to join former SF exec Adam Peters and play with QB Jayden Daniels, who gets another weapon."

Meanwhile, Greenlaw has signed a three-year, $35 million contract with the Broncos.

Both Samuel and Greenlaw had disappointing campaigns by their elite standards last year. However, the Commanders and the Broncos believe they will return to their past selves next season.

The 49ers offensive unit struggled with injuries and poor play last year by Samuel, quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle. Samuel finished the campaign with 51 receptions, 670 receiving yards and four total touchdowns, a considerable statistical decline from the past few seasons.

Meanwhile, Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Super Bowl 58 while returning to the field from the sidelines. As a result, he missed the majority of the 2024 campaign, only playing two games last year and having nine total tackles and three solo tackles during that span.

