Defeating Patrick Mahomes could be 'life-changing' for Brock Purdy, according to Craig Carton

It's a matchup of arguably the best quarterback in the NFL and someone who was picked dead last in the draft as Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy face off. Thus far, Mahomes has been almost unbeatable in the playoffs. He's made every AFC Championship Game he's been the starter for and has two championships under his belt.

Only one other player has defeated Mahomes in the big game, and that was none other than Tom Brady. If Purdy is able to do it, one NFL insider believes his legacy will immediately change.

Craig Carton believes things could be very different following a hypothetical Super Bowl win for Purdy:

"If you're (Brock Purdy) the guy that beats Mahomes, it changes your life, legacy, how you're viewed. And all of a sudden, you're now Joe Burrow."

He continued to say that San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's legacy will change significantly, too:

"So if you're Shanahan and you haven't won a Super Bowl yet, if you're the guy that can beat Andy Reid, if you're the guy that can devise a defensive game plan to beat Patrick Mahomes. Life changes overnight."

Things will look more bleak if they lose, but that's a story for another day (one after the Super Bowl ends).

Can Brock Purdy dethrone Patrick Mahomes?

They do face a tall task, but the 49ers have put together a juggernaut. Where the Kansas City Chiefs offense is not quite as good as it has been in the Patrick Mahomes era, the 49ers boast a star-studded roster.

Can Brock Purdy win the Super Bowl?

Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, not to mention All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams. The offense surrounding Brock Purdy will do its best to ensure he is the one to dethrone Mahomes this season.

They've helped him put up impressive numbers all season long, and they will look to collectively play well and lift the Lombardi Trophy, but it won't be easy. The Chiefs are only 1.5-point underdogs right now, so it should be a close one.