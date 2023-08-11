Defensive back reveals plan to step in and coach CJ Stroud up after ugly interception in NFL debut against Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick has plenty of work on his hands after Thursday's performance, and so does Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud. The interception that marked his NFL debut left older fans unsurprised and younger ones howling.

According to Texans Wire, speaking after the game, Desmond King said he'll be taking matters into his own hands in coaching the quarterback:

“I'll talk to him here and there and let him know that it is okay to check the ball down to your safety (receiver)."

What's noteworthy is that it wasn't the head coach saying this. It also wasn't the offensive coordinator or the quarterbacks coach. It was a defensive back. According to ESPN's working depth chart, he's the third or fourth-string cornerback on the roster as well.

If he was a superstar cornerback or even the top back, proclaiming to the media that he'd be coaching up the supposed savior quarterback, CJ Stroud, might be fair at this stage in his career. However, the equivalent of a third or fourth-string cornerback taking coaching duties into his own hands is an eyebrow-raiser in most industries.

CJ Stroud's college career revisited

CJ Stroud at 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

At this stage of his career, an early interception in a small sample size is nothing insanely surprising. However, it isn't something to ignore. That said, fans jumping too far into panic mode should be reminded how the quarterback got into the league to begin with.

In just two seasons of college action, the quarterback racked up 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with Ohio State. In those seasons, he also threw for 8,123 yards and completed 69.3 percent of his passes. While there's only bad tape in the NFL after a brief sighting, there's also pretty much only good tape in college. Panic should remain a faraway glint in the horizon at this point.