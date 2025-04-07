"Definitely going to play this year" - Shaq Barrett's agent makes feelings known about 2x Super Bowl champ's future

One of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' all-time sack leaders, Shaquil 'Shaq' Barrett, is not done with the NFL just yet. Although he is unsigned, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, made it clear that his client does not intend to retire this season.

Ad

On Sunday, NBC Sports shared Rosenhaus' comments.

“He’s definitely going to play this year,” Rosenhaus said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barrett appeared to have retired last offseason despite signing a contract as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins. However, Barrett never suited up for the Dolphins.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He decided to file his retirement papers with the NFL and cited an intention to spend more time with his family. He has six children with his wife, Jordanna, and in April 2023, they lost one of their daughters, Arrayah, in a tragic drowning.

Ad

Trending

His retirement was short-lived as he applied for reinstatement with the league office in late November 2024, and by December 28, he was back with his long-time club, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made a brief cameo in Week 17, getting one tackle.

Barrett came out of nowhere to become a two-time Super Bowl champion. He was undrafted out of college before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos.

He spent six years in Denver, but his career took off in Tampa Bay. In his first year in Tampa Bay in 2019, he led the league in sacks with 19.5. His 45 sacks for the organization place him in 4th behind legends like Warren Sapp, Simeon Rice and Gerald McCoy.

Ad

Barrett is among the rare players who have won the Super Bowl for two teams. He was part of Peyton Manning's last game, where the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. He was also instrumental in Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Super Bowl run.

Shaq Barrett appears poised to resign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It looks like he will be joining the Buccaneers once again, even though nothing has been signed. Bucs general manager Jason Licht indicated in February that they are in discussions with the franchise's 4th leading sack leader on a reunion.

Ad

“We’ll never close the door on Shaq. We’ll see where that goes.”

Tampa Bay had previously added pass rusher Haason Reddick in free agency on a one-year, $14 million contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gerald Ng Gerald Ng is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience with publications such as Bleacher Report, Yahoo!, Latsea Network and Prop Nest Asia.



Gerald has a Bachelor's in Communications (Journalism & Public Relations) and also works in sports media startups.



His favorite team is the Green Bay Packers after watching them play on Monday Night Football in 2001 when Brett Favre threw for 200+ yards against the Miami Dolphins. Gerald also bought Green Bay Packers shares. Given this, his favorite NFL moment was Super Bowl XLV, when the Packers took down the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Gerald's favorite player of all time is Barry Sanders. For most positions, the best-ever players are from the last 20 years, but Barry Sanders was so far ahead of his time and is arguably the RB GOAT.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Gerald is active in several sports, namely golf, bouldering, muay thai and jiu-jitsu. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.