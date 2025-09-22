"Definitely miss my two sons": Coach Prime gets candid about staying away from Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders

Two-time Super Bowl champion Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, entered the NFL this year. The former Dallas Cowboys cornerback was his sons' head coach at Jackson State and Colorado. The three of them led the Jackson State Tigers to back-to-back Celebration Bowls.

While the father is still the Colorado Buffaloes coach, Shedeur is the Cleveland Browns' QB3, and Shilo was a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until the franchise waived him. The Hall of Famer opened up about staying away from his sons on the "New Heights Podcast" on Monday.

"Tough tough," Deion said."Yeah, they're clowning me right now, and I'm clowning them right back, like we just, I just, it is, you know, we got this family chat, then we got the girls involved with the chat. Then we just got all the boys and all the girls. We got all different kind of chats, because we got five kids.

"So, yeah, right now they're on my b**t. I just told Shedeur I know you miss me. But you know what, man, I definitely miss him, because all my life, they've been there, they've been there, and they've been right there with me the whole separate way. My oldest son is still here doing all the social stuff, but I definitely miss my other two sons. I certainly do."

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders played under their father at Jackson State and secured the program's first undefeated regular season in 2022. Deion took up the head coach role in Colorado, and his sons joined him there. His leadership and guidance paved the way for their sons' careers in professional football.

What's next for Shedeur and Shilo Sanders?

Despite first-round projection, Shedeur Sanders was drafted in the fifth round by the Browns at No. 144. He is competing for Cleveland's QB mantle with Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel. He played some snaps in the preseason but has yet to make his NFL debut.

Shilo, on the other hand, was signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. In the preseason, he was ejected for punching the Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson. He did not make it to the team's final roster or practice squad.

