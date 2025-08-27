"Deflategates will change your life" - NFL fans react as Patriots swoop in to claim QB Tommy DeVito off waivers

Quarterback Tommy DeVito will get his next shot with the New England Patriots.After being waived by the New York Giants earlier this week ahead of the 2025 season, the Patriots claimed the 27-year-old off waivers. He will now join New England’s quarterback room behind young starter Drake Maye.Fans quickly took to X to react to DeVito, who has become something of a social media favorite in NFL circles, and the news of his arrival in Foxborough. Here are some of the reactions:&quot;DeVito in the North End gonna be insane,&quot; a fan said.The responses didn’t stop there. A few more included:&quot;Bill Belichick would have never,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Crazy how bums like him can find jobs in the nfl,&quot; said another fan.&quot;Terrible, how this dude has an NFL job is insane,&quot; commented one fan.DeVito spent his first two seasons with the Giants after going undrafted out of Illinois in 2023. During his time in New York, he made several starts as part of the team’s quarterback carousel while the organization searched for a long-term answer at the position.This offseason, the Giants overhauled the quarterback room by signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston while also drafting Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss in the first round. Those additions ultimately led to DeVito’s release. Now, he begins the next chapter of his career in New England.Tommy DeVito will compete for backup role in New EnglandNFL: New England Patriots at New York Giants - Source: ImagnIn Foxborough, DeVito will compete for the backup job behind Drake Maye. He’ll battle veteran Joshua Dobbs, who has played for nine different teams since entering the league in 2017. The Patriots are looking for stability at the position as they try to re-establish their identity under new head coach Mike Vrabel.For nearly two decades, New England enjoyed one of the greatest runs in sports history under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, a partnership that produced six Super Bowl titles. Since then, the team has struggled to find consistency, but Vrabel and Maye represent the franchise’s new direction.DeVito’s role remains uncertain, but he’ll have the chance to prove himself throughout training camp and preseason action. Whether he secures the backup spot or serves as depth, his arrival adds another layer to a quarterback room in transition.The Patriots open their 2025 regular season campaign on Sunday, September 7, against the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC clash.