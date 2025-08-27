  • home icon
  "Deflategates will change your life" - NFL fans react as Patriots swoop in to claim QB Tommy DeVito off waivers

"Deflategates will change your life" - NFL fans react as Patriots swoop in to claim QB Tommy DeVito off waivers

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Aug 27, 2025 20:51 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
NFL: New England Patriots at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

Quarterback Tommy DeVito will get his next shot with the New England Patriots.

After being waived by the New York Giants earlier this week ahead of the 2025 season, the Patriots claimed the 27-year-old off waivers. He will now join New England’s quarterback room behind young starter Drake Maye.

Fans quickly took to X to react to DeVito, who has become something of a social media favorite in NFL circles, and the news of his arrival in Foxborough. Here are some of the reactions:

"DeVito in the North End gonna be insane," a fan said.

The responses didn’t stop there. A few more included:

"Bill Belichick would have never," another fan said.
"Crazy how bums like him can find jobs in the nfl," said another fan.
"Terrible, how this dude has an NFL job is insane," commented one fan.

DeVito spent his first two seasons with the Giants after going undrafted out of Illinois in 2023. During his time in New York, he made several starts as part of the team’s quarterback carousel while the organization searched for a long-term answer at the position.

This offseason, the Giants overhauled the quarterback room by signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston while also drafting Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss in the first round. Those additions ultimately led to DeVito’s release. Now, he begins the next chapter of his career in New England.

Tommy DeVito will compete for backup role in New England

NFL: New England Patriots at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
NFL: New England Patriots at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

In Foxborough, DeVito will compete for the backup job behind Drake Maye. He’ll battle veteran Joshua Dobbs, who has played for nine different teams since entering the league in 2017. The Patriots are looking for stability at the position as they try to re-establish their identity under new head coach Mike Vrabel.

For nearly two decades, New England enjoyed one of the greatest runs in sports history under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, a partnership that produced six Super Bowl titles. Since then, the team has struggled to find consistency, but Vrabel and Maye represent the franchise’s new direction.

DeVito’s role remains uncertain, but he’ll have the chance to prove himself throughout training camp and preseason action. Whether he secures the backup spot or serves as depth, his arrival adds another layer to a quarterback room in transition.

The Patriots open their 2025 regular season campaign on Sunday, September 7, against the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC clash.

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

