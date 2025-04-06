"Deion knew he couldn’t do it" - NFL fans react as Shilo Sanders fails to keep up promise of running 4.4 40-yard dash at Colorado pro day

Shilo Sanders is looking to be a force on whatever team decides to select him in the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado Buffaloes safety received a unique challenge from his father, Deion Sanders.
Deion promised to buy Shilo a car if he ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash during Colorado's pro day. However, Shilo fell short, clocking times of 4.52 and 4.59 seconds in the event on Friday.
Fans shared their reactions as Shilo failed to hit a 4.40-second 40-yard dash.
"Prime knew damn well Shilo wasn't gonna hit it," one person commented.
"Deion knew he couldn’t do it he just playing with him," another fan said.
"His running form is not very good. If he cleaned it up, he could have gotten in the 4.4s. Look at his arms (especially his left arm) flailing about. Also doesn't get his knees very high to generate more power. Again, I think if he would have practice his form better, he would have gotten in the 4.4s," another person wrote.
The comments on social media continued to come as Sanders didn't hit the 4.4-second mark.
"Thats close, but no cigar for Shilo! Prime might have to break out the wallet now. Cant win em all!" a fan posted.
"He knew damn right well he didn't have it in him," one commenter wrote.
Shilo Sanders finished his final college football season with 67 total tackles (45 solos, 22 assisted) with one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and two pass deflections.
Shilo Sanders explains why teams should draft him
During Colorado's pro day, Shilo Sanders was asked why a team should draft him, and he gave an intriguing answer.
"If you want a safety that's going to play like a safety, that's going to be physical, bring that hat, be a leader in the secondary, take coaching, be an extension of the defensive coordinator, do my job, everything I'm supposed to do, then I'm that guy," Sanders said (h/t Associated Press).
Sanders has been a Day 3 prospect throughout the season and it will be interesting to see if teams believe in him enough to use a draft pick on him or if he will be an unrestricted free agent.
