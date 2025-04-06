"Deion knew he couldn’t do it" - NFL fans react as Shilo Sanders fails to keep up promise of running 4.4 40-yard dash at Colorado pro day

Shilo Sanders is looking to be a force on whatever team decides to select him in the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado Buffaloes safety received a unique challenge from his father, Deion Sanders.

Ad

Deion promised to buy Shilo a car if he ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash during Colorado's pro day. However, Shilo fell short, clocking times of 4.52 and 4.59 seconds in the event on Friday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans shared their reactions as Shilo failed to hit a 4.40-second 40-yard dash.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Prime knew damn well Shilo wasn't gonna hit it," one person commented.

"Deion knew he couldn’t do it he just playing with him," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"His running form is not very good. If he cleaned it up, he could have gotten in the 4.4s. Look at his arms (especially his left arm) flailing about. Also doesn't get his knees very high to generate more power. Again, I think if he would have practice his form better, he would have gotten in the 4.4s," another person wrote.

Ad

The comments on social media continued to come as Sanders didn't hit the 4.4-second mark.

"Thats close, but no cigar for Shilo! Prime might have to break out the wallet now. Cant win em all!" a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He knew damn right well he didn't have it in him," one commenter wrote.

Shilo Sanders finished his final college football season with 67 total tackles (45 solos, 22 assisted) with one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and two pass deflections.

Shilo Sanders explains why teams should draft him

During Colorado's pro day, Shilo Sanders was asked why a team should draft him, and he gave an intriguing answer.

Ad

"If you want a safety that's going to play like a safety, that's going to be physical, bring that hat, be a leader in the secondary, take coaching, be an extension of the defensive coordinator, do my job, everything I'm supposed to do, then I'm that guy," Sanders said (h/t Associated Press).

Sanders has been a Day 3 prospect throughout the season and it will be interesting to see if teams believe in him enough to use a draft pick on him or if he will be an unrestricted free agent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vincent Pensabene Vincent is a College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with close to 6 years of experience. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Sport Business from Saint Leo University, and has worked with Pasco News Publications and Pro Football Focus.



Vincent's education has helped him approach sports writing from the understanding of what it takes to run a program/team and the business side of it. He has interviewed dozens of players, coaches and analysts and believes he asks the questions readers are interested in.



He ensures that the source is credible and cross-checks information before reporting to ensure accuracy and relevance in his articles.



Vincent doesn’t have a favorite team or player, as he tries to remain unbiased. However, he considers John Wooden the greatest coach of all time and the 1990 “Fifth Down Game” between Colorado and Missouri the most iconic College Sports moment.



For Vincent, College Sports is on par with the pro leagues as it is a professional pipeline with media rights deals and a free agency of sorts. He plays video games and hangs out with friends and family when he’s away from his keyboard. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place