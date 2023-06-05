Deion Sanders accused of imposing Christianity on Colorado players after $29.5M move from Jackson State

Two-time Super Bowl winner Deion Sanders has been at the center of a religious controversy even before coaching his first game for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders previously grabbed headlines for expressing his strong belief in God when he was the head coach for the Jackson State Tigers. The NFL legend then signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with Colorado in December 2022.

In his first press conference as head coach of the Buffaloes, Sanders openly praised God. However, the Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF) has not taken too kindly to the former football player expressing his religious beliefs.

According to reports, Sanders has been ingraining his meetings and programs with Christianity and engaging in religious exercises with the Buffaloes players and staff members. It is also claimed that several Colorado residents have been concerned with the team-led prayers.

The FFRD has accused Sanders of creating a 'pray-to-play' environment for the players.

Moreover, Sanders is also hosting prayer sessions after practice, which is encouraging players to devote more of their time to God.

Deion Sanders' NFL stats and career honors

Deion Sanders was picked by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 1989 NFL Draft. The cornerback spent five seasons with the team before joining the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year deal in 1994, helping them win the Super Bowl that season.

Sanders then signed for the Dallas Cowboys in 1995 and played a key role in the team winning the Super Bowl in his first season with them. After five seasons with the Cowboys, he played for one year with the Washington Redskins before announcing his first retirement from football.

Sanders returned to the NFL in 2004 and signed for the Baltimore Ravens. He played two seasons with the team before eventually hanging up his cleats.

Across 14 seasons in the NFL, Sanders racked up 512 tackles, 53 interceptions 3,523 kickoff return yards, and 22 touchdowns. He won two Super Bowl titles and earned eight Pro Bowl honors.

