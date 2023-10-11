Deion Sanders played for both the Cowboys and 49ers with distinction and won a Super Bowl with both teams. He is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and as a former football player and now coach, he was perhaps better placed than anybody to analyze the result of the matchup this week between the two heavyweights.

Many expected this to be a close game as the Dallas Cowboys came into this game with a 3-1 record and the best defense in the league. The San Francisco 49ers, though, were 4-0 and showed why. They obliterated their visitors at home 42-10 and earned a convincing victory that now has people doubting if America's Team can make the playoff.

Deion Sanders was disappointed with the effort put in by the Dallas player. Instead of analyzing results of plays or giving any tactical insight, Coach Prime had a different view of the problem. He felt that the Cowboys team did not show enough fight in the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He said that there are players on the Dallas team that are feared and they did not bring that attitude to the game and got bullied by the San Francisco 49ers. Deion Sanders' comments were,

"The Cowboys have guys that's supposed to be dogs. You remember when we went to school and the teacher called your name and you said - "here." I need you to say here. Something. Say something. You gotta fight back, man."

Deion Sanders not ruling out the Cowboys yet but has special praise for the 49ers

Deion Sanders added that he understood that sometimes a team can have a bad game. Also, the season is just five weeks old and no team is outside playoff contention yet. His words gave some hope to the Dallas fans.

But he also had special praise for the San Francisco 49ers calling their performance "something to behold." The full comments were as follows:

"I know that happens sometime in that game because we you know we have a long season but that was something to behold what I watched on television the other day."

Expand Tweet

It was indeed a statement performance and the San Francisco 49ers now look the best candidates among NFC Super Bowl representatives along with their fellow undefeated team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are now 3-2 and just a game ahead of the Washington Commanders in their division.

They can yet find redemption, but they need to get their ship in order straight away, starting with their upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers.