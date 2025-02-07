Deion Sanders declares Shedeur won’t go beyond top 3 in NFL Draft

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be one of the top quarterbacks taken in this year's draft. His talent and IQ could potentially land him the first overall pick selection this year. Many have Sanders and Miami quarterback Cam Ward as being the top two quarterbacks going in this year's draft.

Making an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Deion Sanders, Shedeur's father and college football coach, made a bold statement saying that his son won't go beyond pick No. 3 in the draft.

Sanders told Eisen:

"He's really ready to be the face of a franchise. I think it's going to be one of the top three, for sure. I've spoken to all but one that's the Titans. I haven't spoken to them yet, but he has. But the others I've spoken to."

According to Sanders, he's spoken to both the Cleveland Browns, who hold the second-overall pick in the draft and the New York Giants, who hold the third-overall pick in the draft. He hasn't spoken to the Tennessee Titans, who have the No. 1 overall pick.

Of course, Sanders is confident in his son and is trying to build his name as much as possible, as he transtions to the NFL and gets ready for the draft.

Both Ward and Sanders are viewed as the top two quarterbacks in this upcoming draft with a drop-off after those two. How well the two perform at the combine and their pro days could give fans a better idea of who is expected to be the first QB taken.

Colorado teammates Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter could go 1-2 in the 2025 NFL Draft

Travis Hunter, left, Shedeur Sanders, right, during Oklahoma State v Colorado - Source: Getty

Colorado teammates Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter could be the first two picks taken in this year's draft.

Both Sanders and Hunter are two of the best prospects in this year's draft and with the Titans uncertain about what they're going to do with the No. 1 overall pick, they said they would potentially draft a "generational talent," which many think could be Hunter.

The Titans could also draft a QB, and if Cleveland, at pick No. 2 decides to stick with Deshaun Watson for this season, maybe they could draft Hunter at No. 2.

It's happened before, but it's a rare accomplishment to see college players from the same university to be selected No. 1 and No. 2 overall. Do you think it will happen this year?

