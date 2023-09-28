"Leave my guy alone": Deion Sanders draws line in the sand as media turns on Broncos HC Sean Payton after 50-point blowout loss

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are 0-3 through the first three weeks of the 2023 NFL season. To make matters worse, the team gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. The veteran head coach was hired by the Broncos to fix the issues that plagued the team last season. However, it appears that the situation has somehow worsened.

With the criticism building up against Denver and Sean Payton, Deion Sanders isn't having it. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach stood up to reporters this week who were critical of Payton.

“Hey, leave my guy alone. Leave my guy alone. I love the Broncos. I love their coach, and Sean Payton’s my guy. He’s going to get it right, I promise you that. I believe in Sean Payton.”

Sean Payton calls Broncos' loss to Dolphins a 'perfect storm'

The Denver Broncos not only advanced to 0-3 last week, but they also broke NFL records in the process. Unfortunately for Denver, it's not the type of record that any NFL team wants to set.

The Broncos became the first team in NFL history to allow 70 points and 700 yards of total offense. Denver has now allowed 122 points to their opponents through the first three weeks of the season, which is the second-most in NFL history.

Sean Payton told reporters that he knows that there are plenty of areas the Denver Broncos can approve. The Super Bowl-winning head coach is aware of the changes his team needs to make moving forward. Especially if they are going to find success:

"I think what came about Sunday was one of those perfect storms where we struggled in a lot of areas. When you do that against an explosive offense, it snowballs.

"I'm sure there are a number of things that we as coaches look at and say, 'Alright, we should've done this.' We always talk about after a game, even when we win, what would we do differently playing this team again? I think we have to always approach it that way. Just like the players."

The Denver Broncos may find their best chance for a win this season in Week 4. The team travels to Chicago to take on the 0-3 Bears who have a plethora of issues as well. The Broncos are hopeful they will be the team to add to the win column this week.